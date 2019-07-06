US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY slumps as NFP disappoints big time

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) tumbled following the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). 
  • In May, the US only added 75k jobs vs. 185k forecast.
  • The prospects of a Fed’s rate cut is adding to the selling pressure.

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is in a bull trend above its 200 simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is testing the 200 SMA. 


DXY 4-hour chart

DXY is under bearish pressure below 96.74 and its main SMAs. Bears will be looking for a break below 96.40. The market can be drifting down towards 95.74 and 95.17. Resistances are seen at 96.74 and 97.00


Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 96.58
Today Daily Change -0.44
Today Daily Change % -0.45
Today daily open 97.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.68
Daily SMA50 97.52
Daily SMA100 97.01
Daily SMA200 96.53
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.37
Previous Daily Low 96.78
Previous Weekly High 98.29
Previous Weekly Low 97.55
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 97.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.74
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.47
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.15
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.65
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.92

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends rally, hits fresh two-month highs

EUR/USD extends rally, hits fresh two-month highs

The shared currency keeps benefiting from its counterpart weakness after the NFP report missed forecasts in all of its lines. EUR/USD reaches 1.1340 as speculative interest keeps pricing in an upcoming rate cut in the US.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends weekly gains beyond 1.2750

GBP/USD extends weekly gains beyond 1.2750

The GBP/USD pair trades above 1.2750 as the greenback can't recover from a dismal NFP report which fueled odds for a rate cut.  UK PM has officially resigned as party leader, political turmoil ahead.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures

USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures

NFP comes in at 75K in May to miss the market expectation of 185K. US Dollar Index falls off a cliff following the dismal jobs data. 10-year US T-bond yield drops on heightened odds of Fed rate cuts.

USD/JPY News

Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing

Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing

Cryptocurrencies have been gradually recovering as news about Facebook's globalcoin have dominated. Technical levels show how cryptos are well-supported and may eye a higher target. Here are the levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.

Read more

Gold eases from 3-1/2 month tops, still well bid near $1340 level

Gold eases from 3-1/2 month tops, still well bid near $1340 level

Gold picked up the pace during the early North-American session and jumped to fresh 3-1/2 month tops, around the $1345 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.

Gold News

Editors' pick

EUR/USD extends rally, hits fresh two-month highs

EUR/USD extends rally, hits fresh two-month highs

The shared currency keeps benefiting from its counterpart weakness after the NFP report missed forecasts in all of its lines. EUR/USD reaches 1.1340 as speculative interest keeps pricing in an upcoming rate cut in the US.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends weekly gains beyond 1.2750

GBP/USD extends weekly gains beyond 1.2750

The GBP/USD pair trades above 1.2750 as the greenback can't recover from a dismal NFP report which fueled odds for a rate cut.  UK PM has officially resigned as party leader, political turmoil ahead.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures

USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures

NFP comes in at 75K in May to miss the market expectation of 185K. US Dollar Index falls off a cliff following the dismal jobs data. 10-year US T-bond yield drops on heightened odds of Fed rate cuts.

USD/JPY News

Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing

Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing

Cryptocurrencies have been gradually recovering as news about Facebook's globalcoin have dominated. Technical levels show how cryptos are well-supported and may eye a higher target. Here are the levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.

Read more

Gold eases from 3-1/2 month tops, still well bid near $1340 level

Gold eases from 3-1/2 month tops, still well bid near $1340 level

Gold picked up the pace during the early North-American session and jumped to fresh 3-1/2 month tops, around the $1345 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.

Gold News

eur/gbp

central banks

eur/usd

gbp/usd

usd/jpy

aud/usd

Signatures

bitcoin

ethereum

ripple

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  