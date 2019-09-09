US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY sidelined above 98.10 support level

  • DXY (US Dollar Index) stays confined in a tight range for the third consecutive day. 
  • The levels to beat for bulls is at the 98.42/55 resistance zone.
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Greenback is ending its third day of consolidation in the 98.10/98.55 zone.

DXY four-hour chart

 
The Greenback is holding above the 98.10 support and the 200 SMA. DXY buyers need to overcome the 92.42/98.55 resistance zone to resume the bull trend towards the 98.68 and 98.94 price levels in the medium term.
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Immediate support is seen at the 98.10 level followed by 97.90 on the way down.

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.3
Today Daily Change -0.12
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 98.42
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.26
Daily SMA50 97.77
Daily SMA100 97.57
Daily SMA200 97.1
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.52
Previous Daily Low 98.18
Previous Weekly High 99.38
Previous Weekly Low 98.08
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.39
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.31
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.23
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.03
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.57
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.91

 

 

