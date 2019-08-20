US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY retreating below the 98.38 resistance into the London close

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY (US Dollar Index) retreated below the 98.38 resistance in the New York session.
  • Resistances on the way up could be located at 98.38, 98.68 and 98.93 (2019 high).
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Greenback has accelerated to the upside in the second part of the New York session this Monday.
 
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
DXY is retreating below the 98.38 level as the market is retreating slightly. The market remains poised to appreciate towards 98.68 and potentially to 98.93 level (2019 high). 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
The Greenback is trading above an upward sloping 200 SMA, suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. Immediate support could be found near the 98.10, 97.95 and 97.85 levels.
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.25
Today Daily Change -0.13
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 98.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.91
Daily SMA50 97.31
Daily SMA100 97.4
Daily SMA200 97
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.39
Previous Daily Low 98.13
Previous Weekly High 98.34
Previous Weekly Low 97.32
Previous Monthly High 98.68
Previous Monthly Low 96.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.23
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.21
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.04
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.56
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.73

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles below 1.1100 as Italy's political crisis deepens

EUR/USD struggles below 1.1100 as Italy's political crisis deepens

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1100. Italy's PM Conte has announced his resignation, deepening the political crisis. Tension is mounting ahead of Fed Powell's speech on Friday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD jumps above 1.2100 on Merkel's softer approach to the backstop

GBP/USD jumps above 1.2100 on Merkel's softer approach to the backstop

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2100, up after German Chancellor Merkel said that practical solutions are needed on the Irish backstop. However, the chances for renegotiation are slim.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY slides to 106.30 area as US T-bond yields turn south

USD/JPY slides to 106.30 area as US T-bond yields turn south

10-year US Treasury bond yield erases Monday's recovery gains. US Dollar Index preserves strength to limit pair's losses. Risk sentiment is likely to continue to drive pair's action.

USD/JPY News

Gold retreats from daily highs, continues to trade above $1,500

Gold retreats from daily highs, continues to trade above $1,500

The XAU/USD pair took advantage of the risk-off flows earlier in the day and erased a large portion of the losses it suffered on Monday. After touching a daily high of $1,508.45, however, the precious metal lost its strength and edged lower toward the $1,500 handle. 

Gold News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Planning the next bullish move after consolidating gains

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Planning the next bullish move after consolidating gains

Trading cryptos is not a one-way street – meteoric unstoppable gains belong to the past. Nevertheless, the bullish sentiment seems to prevail. Digital coins advanced on Monday and are consolidating on Tuesday. 

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  