US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY reaches a new 2019 high at 98.68 as the Federal Reserve cuts rates

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY break to a new 2019 high as the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates. 
  • The level to beat for buyers are seen at 98.68, 99.00 and the 99.40 level.

 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). DXY rose as the Federal Reserve cut interest rates as expected by 25 bps. 
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
 
DXY is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. The level to beat for bulls is 98.68, the new 2019 high established this Wednesday. A break above the level can open the doors to 99.00 and 99.40 to the upside.
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support can be seen at 98.38 and 98.10
 
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.51
Today Daily Change 0.44
Today Daily Change % 0.45
Today daily open 98.07
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.33
Daily SMA50 97.2
Daily SMA100 97.23
Daily SMA200 96.9
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.21
Previous Daily Low 98.01
Previous Weekly High 98.09
Previous Weekly Low 97.13
Previous Monthly High 97.81
Previous Monthly Low 95.84
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.09
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.9
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.78
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.18
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.3
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.38

 

 

 
 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

