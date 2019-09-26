US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY is nearing the 2019 high

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Greenback broke above the 99.10 resistance.
  • The market is approaching the 2019 high at 99.38. 

 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is an uptrend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is approaching the 2019 high at 99.38. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY rose above the 99.10 resistance as the market is trading above the SMAs. The market is now at a stone’s throw from the 2019 high at 99.38. It will be interesting to see if this Friday the market will get there. A break above 99.38 can lead to the 100.00 big figure. 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the short term. Immediate support is seen at the 98.85 and 98.60 price level.

 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.23
Today Daily Change 0.19
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 99.04
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.53
Daily SMA50 98.13
Daily SMA100 97.67
Daily SMA200 97.19
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.06
Previous Daily Low 98.32
Previous Weekly High 98.75
Previous Weekly Low 98.04
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.78
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.6
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.55
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.03

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

