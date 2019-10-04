US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY ends the week under pressure below the 99.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is trading in a range this Friday and is ending the week 0.60% down. 
  • The US Non-Farm Payrolls came below expectations at 136K vs. 145K in September, while wages came out at 2.9% vs. 3.2% forecast. 

 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). This Friday, the US Non-Farm Payrolls came below forecast at 136K vs. 145K in September, while wages disappointed as well at 2.9% vs. 3.2% expected.

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is ranging in the 98.63-99.00 band between the 50 and 100 SMAs. The Index remains in a bull trend above the 200 SMA and a break of the 99.00/99.10 resistance zone could lead to 99.30 in the medium term.

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the short term. A break below 98.63 support can lead to 98.30 on the way down. The market would need to clear the 99.00-99.10 resistance zone in order to alleviate the bearish pressure. 
 

Additional key levels 

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.82
Today Daily Change -0.14
Today Daily Change % -0.14
Today daily open 98.96
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.67
Daily SMA50 98.35
Daily SMA100 97.77
Daily SMA200 97.26
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.2
Previous Daily Low 98.63
Previous Weekly High 99.31
Previous Weekly Low 98.29
Previous Monthly High 99.46
Previous Monthly Low 97.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.85
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.66
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.36
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.8

 

 

