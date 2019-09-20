US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY ends the week on a positive note

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Greenback rose this Friday but remains trapped within its weekly range. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 98.55/98.68 resistance zone.
  • DXY ends the week about 45 cents higher. 

 

DXY daily chart

DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). In the last two weeks, the Greenback has been in a trading range around the 98.40 level as investors are waiting for a catalyst.

 

 

DXY four-hour chart

 

DXY is trading above the 50/200 SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum. The Greenback gained some relative strength this Friday as it broke above the triangle pattern. The market is retracing down and buyers will need to defend the 98.42 and 98.20 support if they intend to lift the market towards 99.10 and 99.38 resistances. The market would need a daily close beyond 98.68 to pull away from the trading range.

 

 

DXY 30-minute chart

 

DXY is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support is seen at the 98.42 and 98.20 price levels. A break below 98.20 would be seen as bearish. 

 

 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.49
Today Daily Change 0.12
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 98.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.41
Daily SMA50 98.01
Daily SMA100 97.63
Daily SMA200 97.16
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.62
Previous Daily Low 98.2
Previous Weekly High 99.11
Previous Weekly Low 97.99
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.46
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.98
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.59
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggling to hold onto 1.10 as USD gains ground

EUR/USD struggling to hold onto 1.10 as USD gains ground

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.10, as the US dollar gradually advances. Two White House advisers expressed contradicting accounts of US-Sino trade talks, causing confusion. Germany refrained from adding fiscal stimulus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades around 1.25 as EU pours cold water on Brexit hopes

GBP/USD trades around 1.25 as EU pours cold water on Brexit hopes

GBP/USD is trading around 1.25, off the two-month highs of 1.2582 as EU officials cast doubts about the seriousness of the new UK proposals on Brexit. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY drops to one-week lows on trade war headlines

USD/JPY drops to one-week lows on trade war headlines

The USD/JPY fell during the American session following reports that the Montana Farm Bureau said China's delegation has canceled a planned trip to view US agriculture.

USD/JPY News

Gold climbs further beyond $1500 mark, lacks follow-through

Gold climbs further beyond $1500 mark, lacks follow-through

Gold edged higher for the second consecutive session on Friday, albeit remained well within a familiar trading range held over the past two weeks or so.

Gold News

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Ethereum points to the Moon as Bitcoin takes a break

Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Ethereum points to the Moon as Bitcoin takes a break

ETH/USD exceeds $220 and is bidding to lead the market. Bitcoin sets a bear trap and recaptures $10,000. XRP stalls between technical levels and fails to consolidate $0.30.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures