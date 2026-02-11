TRENDING:
EUR/GBP holds above 0.8700 as UK’s political crisis hurts the Pound

  • The Euro ticks down on Wednesday, but remains above 0.8700, near seven-week highs.
  • The Pound remains depressed amid rising pressures on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign.
  • A hawkish ECB stance helps keep the Euro buoyed this week.
Guillermo AlcalaGuillermo AlcalaFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) edges down against the British Pound (GBP) on Wednesday but keeps most of the gains taken over the previous days, with the seven-week high at the 0.8745 area at a short distance. A political crisis in the UK has boosted pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign and is weighing down the Pound against its main peers this week.

News reports have revealed further evidence of the connections of the UK’s ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson, with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, triggering a series of events, reaching Starmer, who is facing calls from its own cabinet ministers to step down.

In the absence of key UK economic releases, in the first half of the week, the uncertain political situation in the UK is keeping the British Pound among the weakest-performing major currencies. The Euro, on the contrary, remains supported by the hawkish monetary policy stance conveyed by the European Central Bank last week.

On Thursday, the focus will be on the UK’s Q4 preliminary Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures, which are expected to show a moderate slowdown to a 1.2% annualized growth from 1.3% in the previous quarter. Beyond that, Manufacturing Production is forecast to have stalled in December. The Pound would need a positive surprise to shake off the current bearish pressure.

In the Eurozone, the calendar has also been light, but comments from European Central Bank speakers have been supportive. President Lagarde remained confident that inflation would stabilise around 2%, playing down the low Consumer Prices Index (CPI) figures recently released. On Tuesday, Vice President De Guindos said that the recent Euro appreciation is not dramatic, supporting the view that interest rates will remain steady for some time.

Pound Sterling Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.84%-0.64%-2.71%-1.09%-1.35%-0.69%-1.43%
EUR0.84%0.20%-1.94%-0.25%-0.51%0.15%-0.60%
GBP0.64%-0.20%-1.82%-0.45%-0.71%-0.05%-0.80%
JPY2.71%1.94%1.82%1.71%1.43%2.13%1.24%
CAD1.09%0.25%0.45%-1.71%-0.16%0.41%-0.35%
AUD1.35%0.51%0.71%-1.43%0.16%0.66%-0.09%
NZD0.69%-0.15%0.05%-2.13%-0.41%-0.66%-0.75%
CHF1.43%0.60%0.80%-1.24%0.35%0.09%0.75%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Guillermo Alcala

Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.

More from Guillermo Alcala
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds firm above 1.1900 as US NFP looms

EUR/USD holds firm above 1.1900 as US NFP looms

EUR/USD holds its upbeat momentum above 1.1900 in the European trading hours on Wednesday, helped by a broadly weaker US Dollar. Markets could turn cautious later in the day as the delayed US employment report for January will takes center stage. 

GBP/USD recovers losses despite rising UK political risks, BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD recovers losses despite rising UK political risks, BoE rate cut bets

Pound Sterling advances against the US Dollar after registering modest losses in the previous session, trading around 1.3650 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair could extend losses as the Pound Sterling faces pressure from rising political risks in the UK and growing expectations of near-term Bank of England rate cuts.

Gold sticks to gains near $5,050 as focus shifts to US NFP

Gold sticks to gains near $5,050 as focus shifts to US NFP

Gold holds moderate gains near the $5,050 level in the European session on Wednesday, reversing a part of the previous day's modest losses amid dovish US Federal Reserve-inspired US Dollar weakness. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal ahead of the critical US NFP release. 

US Nonfarm Payrolls expected to show modest job gains in January

US Nonfarm Payrolls expected to show modest job gains in January

The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the delayed Nonfarm Payrolls data for January on Wednesday at 13:30 GMT. Investors expect NFP to rise by 70K following the 50K increase recorded in December.

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Following a sizeable move lower in US technology Stocks last week, we have witnessed a meaningful recovery unfold. The USD Index is in a concerning position; the monthly price continues to hold the south channel support.

BNB prolonged correction signals deeper bearish momentum

BNB prolonged correction signals deeper bearish momentum

BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, is trading below $618 on Wednesday, marking the sixth consecutive day of correction since the weekend. The bearish price action is further supported by rising short bets alongside negative funding rates in the derivatives market.

