US Dollar Index declines ahead of NFP release

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, holds losses and is trading near 96.60 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. Traders await the delayed US employment report scheduled to be released on Wednesday for more hints about the US interest rate outlook.

Markets expect the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to show 70,000 jobs added in the US economy in January, while the Unemployment Rate is projected to remain steady at 4.4% during the same period.

The US Census Bureau reported Tuesday that US Retail Sales were flat at $735 billion in December, following a 0.6% rise in November and missing expectations for a 0.4% increase. Meanwhile, annual Retail Sales rose 2.4%.

Markets anticipate the Federal Reserve (Fed) will hold rates in March, with a first cut likely in June and a possible follow-up in September. US inflation expectations eased, with median one-year-ahead inflation expectations falling to 3.1% in January, the lowest in six months, from 3.4% in December. Food price expectations were unchanged at 5.7%, while three- and five-year expectations remained steady at 3%.

HSBC analysts Jose Rasco and Michael Zervos highlight that the Federal Reserve lowered rates by 0.25% to 3.50–3.75% and launched reserve-management purchases of short-term securities. They anticipate the policy rate will remain steady through 2026–27.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.17% -0.32% -0.75% -0.27% -0.50% -0.25% -0.23% EUR 0.17% -0.15% -0.60% -0.10% -0.33% -0.06% -0.06% GBP 0.32% 0.15% -0.46% 0.07% -0.18% 0.08% 0.09% JPY 0.75% 0.60% 0.46% 0.48% 0.25% 0.50% 0.53% CAD 0.27% 0.10% -0.07% -0.48% -0.23% 0.02% 0.04% AUD 0.50% 0.33% 0.18% -0.25% 0.23% 0.25% 0.27% NZD 0.25% 0.06% -0.08% -0.50% -0.02% -0.25% 0.02% CHF 0.23% 0.06% -0.09% -0.53% -0.04% -0.27% -0.02% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).