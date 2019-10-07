US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY ends Monday flirting with the 99.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Greenback is trading in the 99.63-99.00 band at the start of the week. 
  • The uptick after the London close was mainly due to some positive trade war headlines. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). This Monday, DXY gains some modest momentum on positive trade war-related headlines. 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is in a trading range in the 98.63-99.00 band while trading between the 50 and 100 SMAs. The Index remains in an uptrend above the 200 SMA and a break of the 99.00/99.10 resistance zone can lead to 99.30 resistance in the medium term.

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is trading between the 100 and 200 SMA, suggesting a consolidation in the short term. Support is seen at the 98.85 and 98.63 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels 

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.97
Today Daily Change 0.14
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 98.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.69
Daily SMA50 98.36
Daily SMA100 97.78
Daily SMA200 97.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.01
Previous Daily Low 98.69
Previous Weekly High 99.67
Previous Weekly Low 98.63
Previous Monthly High 99.46
Previous Monthly Low 97.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.81
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.89
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 99
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.16
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.32

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD ends the day flat, falters again around 1.1000

EUR/USD ends the day flat, falters again around 1.1000

The EUR/USD pair spent Monday within familiar levels, following US-China trade swings. German data disappointed, preventing the shared currency from appreciating even when risk-appetite took over.

 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD slips below 1.2300 on fading Brexit hopes, a stronger dollar

GBP/USD slips below 1.2300 on fading Brexit hopes, a stronger dollar

The American currency got to appreciate during the American afternoon, amid encouraging US-China trade talks´ positive headlines. The Sterling, on the contrary, is suffering from more Brexit jitters.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY climbs above 107 as Wall Street's main indexes turn positive on the day

USD/JPY climbs above 107 as Wall Street's main indexes turn positive on the day

After spending the majority of the day moving sideways near the 106.80 handle, the USD/JPY pair gained traction during the American trading hours and rose above 107 as the recovering market sentiment made it difficult for the JPY to find demand as a safe-haven.

USD/JPY News

Gold drops to five-day lows near $1,490 as markets start pricing a US-China trade deal

Gold drops to five-day lows near $1,490 as markets start pricing a US-China trade deal

The XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a relatively tight range near the $1,500 mark throughout the day before coming under strong bearish pressure and slumping to a fresh five-day low of $1,488 in the last hour.

Gold News

BTC is on sale while XRP heads to the Moon

BTC is on sale while XRP heads to the Moon

It is a great time to buy Bitcoin, conditional on knowing how to execute stops properly. Ethereum continues to outperform Bitcoin and enjoys the benefit of the doubt. XRP fires upwards and is configured in rocket mode.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures