US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY ends Monday flirting with the 99.00 handle

The Greenback is trading in the 99.63-99.00 band at the start of the week.

The uptick after the London close was mainly due to some positive trade war headlines.

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). This Monday, DXY gains some modest momentum on positive trade war-related headlines.

DXY four-hour chart

DXY is in a trading range in the 98.63-99.00 band while trading between the 50 and 100 SMAs. The Index remains in an uptrend above the 200 SMA and a break of the 99.00/99.10 resistance zone can lead to 99.30 resistance in the medium term.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY is trading between the 100 and 200 SMA, suggesting a consolidation in the short term. Support is seen at the 98.85 and 98.63 price levels.

Additional key levels