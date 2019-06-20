US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY down and challenging a critical level at 96.46

The greenback is under pressure for the second consecutive day.

The level to beat for bears is at 96.46.

DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is in a bull trend above its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMA). The market went down sharply this Thursday but found some support just above the 96.46 support and the 200 SMA.



DXY 4-hour chart

DXY broke below the 97.74 level and the main SMAs. If the greenback breaks below 96.46 key support the market could collapse to the 95.74 level.



DXY 30-minute chart

DXY is trading below 97.30 and its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. The 50 and 100 SMA crossed below the 200 SMA which is a bearish sign. Resistance is seen at 96.74 and 97.00.



Additional key levels