US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY down and challenging a critical level at 96.46

- The greenback is under pressure for the second consecutive day.
- The level to beat for bears is at 96.46.
DXY daily chart
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is in a bull trend above its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMA). The market went down sharply this Thursday but found some support just above the 96.46 support and the 200 SMA.
DXY 4-hour chart
DXY broke below the 97.74 level and the main SMAs. If the greenback breaks below 96.46 key support the market could collapse to the 95.74 level.
DXY 30-minute chart
DXY is trading below 97.30 and its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. The 50 and 100 SMA crossed below the 200 SMA which is a bearish sign. Resistance is seen at 96.74 and 97.00.
Additional key levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.67
|Today Daily Change
|-0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|97.26
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.4
|Daily SMA50
|97.51
|Daily SMA100
|97.11
|Daily SMA200
|96.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.68
|Previous Daily Low
|97.08
|Previous Weekly High
|97.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|96.58
|Previous Monthly High
|98.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|96.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|96.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.94
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
