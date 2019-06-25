US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY correcting up above the 96.00 mark

  • The US Dollar Index (DXY) bull trend is at risk. 
  • Resistance is seen at the 96.46 and 96.74 levels.

DXY daily chart
 

The US Dollar Index (DXY) broke below 96.46 key support and the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA) putting the bull trend at risk.

DXY 4-hour chart
 

DXY is under pressure below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Bears can reach to 95.74 and 95.17 to the downside. Resistance is at 96.46 and 96.74. 


DXY 30-minute chart

The market is correcting up above the 50 and 100 SMAs. DXY remains under pressure below the 96.46 resistance. 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 96.14
Today Daily Change 0.15
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 95.99
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.18
Daily SMA50 97.46
Daily SMA100 97.13
Daily SMA200 96.64
Levels
Previous Daily High 96.2
Previous Daily Low 95.97
Previous Weekly High 97.77
Previous Weekly Low 96.15
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 97.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 96.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 96.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 95.91
Daily Pivot Point S2 95.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 95.68
Daily Pivot Point R1 96.14
Daily Pivot Point R2 96.28
Daily Pivot Point R3 96.37

 

 

