US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY challenging the 98.40 resistance

By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is trading off the daily highs after testing the 98.40 resistance.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 98.40 resistance level. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Tuesday the Greenback is holding above the 98.20 level and the 50 DMA. 
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
DXY is challenging the 98.40 resistance while trading above its main SMAs. The market is likely looking for a break above the 98.40 resistance level to travel towards the 98.65 and the 99.26 resistances on the way up. 
  

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. Support is seen at the 98.20/10 support zone followed by the 98.00 handle. Further down lie the 97.80 level.
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.34
Today Daily Change 0.13
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 98.21
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.72
Daily SMA50 98.3
Daily SMA100 97.94
Daily SMA200 97.53
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.38
Previous Daily Low 98.13
Previous Weekly High 98.4
Previous Weekly Low 97.17
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.28
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.1
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.85
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.35
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.6

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

