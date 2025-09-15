US Dollar Index steadies near 97.50, potential downside appears on Fed rate cut bets

- US Dollar Index may lose ground amid rising odds of multiple Fed rate cuts this year.
- Traders expect the US Federal Reserve will cut rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday.
- Trump's economic adviser Stephen Miran is expected to be sworn in as a Fed governor ahead of the policy meeting.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is remaining steady and trading around 97.60 during the Asian hours on Monday. The Greenback may come under pressure as a softening labor market raises the chances of the Federal Reserve delivering its first rate cut of the year on Wednesday.
Traders anticipate the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates by 25 basis points at its September meeting, with a slim possibility of a 50-basis-point move. Markets have also priced in continued easing through 2026 to guard against a potential recession.
Expectations for multiple Fed cuts strengthened after US weekly initial jobless claims rose to their highest level since October 2021, following a weak nonfarm payrolls report, which overshadowed a hotter-than-expected consumer inflation reading.
Reuters reported that Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank now expect the Federal Reserve to deliver three rate cuts this year, after recent data pointed to easing inflation pressures. In separate notes on Friday, the brokerages projected 25-basis-point reductions at each of the Fed’s remaining meetings in September, October, and December.
Traders are also keeping their eyes on whether President Donald Trump's economic adviser Stephen Miran will be sworn in as a Fed governor before the policy meeting. According to Reuters, citing the Senate schedule set by Republican leaders, the full Senate vote on his confirmation is scheduled for Monday evening.
(The story was corrected on September 15 at 7:15 GMT, to say in the second bullet point and first paragraph, that the Fed will deliver a rate cut on Wednesday, and not on Thursday.)
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in the red below 1.1750 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD stays in the red below 1.1750 in the European session on Monday. The pair faces headwinds from France's credit rating downgrade by Fitch amid political turmoil. Broad US Dollar rebound on repositioning also weighs on EUR/USD. All eyes remain on Wednesday's Fed policy announcements after the ECB's hold last week.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3550 as focus shifts to Fed/ BoE decisions
GBP/USD trades with caution near 1.3550 in European trading on Monday. Traders resort to position adjustments ahead of the critical Fed and BoE policy announcements due later this week. Meanwhile, the US Dollar dynamics and broader market sentiment will continue to drive the GBP/USD price action.
Gold holds steady amid weaker USD; lacks bullish conviction as traders await Fed decision
Gold attracts some dip-buyers near the $3,627-3,626 region during the Asian session on Monday, though it lacks follow-through and remains confined in a one-week-old range. Rising bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the US Federal Reserve keep the USD depressed near its lowest level since July 24 and continue to act as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Bitcoin steadies, Ethereum finds support, and Ripple breaks bullish pattern
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple hover around key levels after recovering by nearly 4%, 7%, and 6%, respectively, last week. At the start of this week, BTC is hovering below its key resistance level at $116,000, while ETH and XRP show signs of resilience that could fuel further upside momentum.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.