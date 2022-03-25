- DXY remains unable to regain upside traction on Friday.
- US yields reverse the initial drop and resume the uptrend.
- US Final Consumer Sentiment missed expectations at 59.4.
Sellers keep dictating the price action in the greenback, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) navigating the mid-98.00s in a context favourable to the riskier assets.
US Dollar Index appears capped by 99.00
Despite the negative performance, the index at least managed to bounce off daily lows in the 98.40 region, as the downside seems somewhat contained amidst persistent uncertainty in the geopolitical scenario.
The U-turn in US yields also appears to have pushed the buck from daily lows. Indeed, yields across the curve not only left behind the initial cautious stance but are also navigating in fresh highs at the time of writing.
In the US calendar, final prints of the U-Mich Index saw the Consumer Sentiment deflate to 59.4 for the current month, while Pending Home Sales contracted 5.4% in the year to February.
At his speech on Friday, NY Fed J.Williams subscribed to the view that future rate hikes remain data dependent.
What to look for around USD
The weekly recovery in the dollar failed to advance further north of the 99.00 mark, motivating sellers to return to the market on Friday. Concerns surrounding the geopolitical landscape are expected to keep propping up the demand for the buck in combination with prospects of extra tightening by the Fed. Looking at the broader picture, bouts of risk aversion – exclusively emanating from Ukraine - should underpin inflows into the safe havens and lend legs to the dollar at a time when its constructive outlook remains well supported by the current elevated inflation narrative, a potential more aggressive tightening stance from the Fed and the solid performance of the US economy.
Key events in the US this week: Final Consumer Sentiment, Pending Home Sales (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Escalating geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Fed’s rate path this year. US-China trade conflict. Futures of Biden’s Build Back Better plan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is retreating 0.15% at 98.62 and a break above 98.96 (weekly high March 22) would open the door to 99.29 (high March 14) and finally 99.41 (2022 high March 7). On the flip side, the next down barrier emerges at 97.72 (weekly low March 17) followed by 97.71 (weekly low March10) and then 97.44 (monthly high January 28).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1000
EUR/USD gained traction in the early American session and climbed into positive territory above 1.1000. The risk-positive market environment, as reflected by rising US stock indexes, is making it difficult for the greenback to find demand and helps the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.3200 supported by risk flows
GBP/USD fell toward 1.3150 in the early European session after disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK but managed to erase its daily losses. With risk flows starting to dominate the financial markets, the pair is posting modest gains above 1.3200.
Gold fluctuates near $1,950 despite rising US T-bond yields
Gold declined toward $1,940 earlier in the day as the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield climbed to fresh multi-year highs near 2.5%. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the dollar, however, helped XAU/USD recover above $1,950.
Ripple price ready to breakout
XRP price is stuck in an ongoing consolidation where both buyers and sellers are pushed towards each other. With the NATO, G7 and EU meetings out of the way, expect tailwinds to accelerate further.
TLRY zooms 18% higher on US legislation hopes
Canadian cannabis powerhouse Tilray Brands is reaping the benefits of the US House of Representatives adding major leglislation important to the industry to the calendear for next week.