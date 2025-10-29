US Dollar Index roils after Fed delivers expected interest rate moves

The US Dollar Index (DXY) churned after the Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a widely-anticipated 25 basis point interest rate cut on Wednesday. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) met investor expectations, but a notable lack of juicy headline-generating comments prevented market flows from spiraling out of control.

The Greenback caught a bit of a tailwind after the Fed acknowledged it would continue to ease back on Quantitative Easing (QE) practices, with the process of drawing down the Fed's mortgage-backed asset balance sheet into long-term Treasuries by December 1.

Two down, one to go

This marks the second straight interest rate cut from the Fed, albeit with some policymakers making a mental note of a general increase in some inflationary pressures through the second half of the year, but not enough to deter another leg down in interest rates.

With a second interest rate cut confirmed and in the books, investors will immediately be pivoting into ‘rate cut watch’ mode once again, looking for a third consecutive rate trim when the FOMC gathers for another interest rate deliberation announcement on December 10.

DXY 5-minute chart

Economic Indicator Fed Interest Rate Decision The Federal Reserve (Fed) deliberates on monetary policy and makes a decision on interest rates at eight pre-scheduled meetings per year. It has two mandates: to keep inflation at 2%, and to maintain full employment. Its main tool for achieving this is by setting interest rates – both at which it lends to banks and banks lend to each other. If it decides to hike rates, the US Dollar (USD) tends to strengthen as it attracts more foreign capital inflows. If it cuts rates, it tends to weaken the USD as capital drains out to countries offering higher returns. If rates are left unchanged, attention turns to the tone of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and whether it is hawkish (expectant of higher future interest rates), or dovish (expectant of lower future rates). Read more. Last release: Wed Oct 29, 2025 18:00 Frequency: Irregular Actual: 4% Consensus: 4% Previous: 4.25% Source: Federal Reserve