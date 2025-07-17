US Dollar Index rises to near 98.50 ahead of Retail Sales data

- US Dollar Index advances ahead of the US Retail Sales release due on Thursday.
- The US Dollar gains ground amid the increasing likelihood of the Fed maintaining its interest rates in July.
- Trump announced plans to notify over 150 countries in a single letter about a forthcoming 10% tariff.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is retracing its recent losses from the previous session and trading around 98.50 during the Asian hours on Thursday. Traders will keep an eye on the US Retail Sales for June, followed by weekly Initial Jobless Claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing Index due later in the North American session.
The Greenback receives support from rising odds of the Federal Reserve (Fed) maintaining its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged in the 4.25%-4.50% range at its July policy meeting, driven by the hotter-than-expected June inflation figures from the United States (US).
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday that the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.7% year-over-year in June, matching market expectations. Core CPI came in at 2.9%, just below the 3.0% forecast but still notably above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. On Wednesday, the bureau released US Producer Price Index (PPI) data, showing it remained unexpectedly unchanged in June, while core PPI rose 2.6% year-over-year.
Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said on Tuesday that the Fed will probably need to leave interest rates where they are for a while longer to ensure inflation stays low in the face of upward pressure from the Trump administration's tariffs. Moreover, New York Fed President John Williams said late Wednesday that monetary policy is in the right place to allow the Fed to monitor the economy before taking its next decision.
The latest Fed Beige Book shows that while overall business activity remains healthy and inflation pressures are relatively subdued, underlying cost pressures are building, and business operators remain cautious.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he plans to send a single letter to over 150 countries, notifying them of a 10% tariff rate they will face. He emphasized that these are "not big countries" with limited trade ties to the US, unlike China or Japan. He also hinted the rate could rise to 15–20%, though he did not confirm any specifics. Regarding tariffs on Canada, he said it’s too soon to comment. A tariff deal with India, however, is very close.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.12%
|0.17%
|0.39%
|0.23%
|0.56%
|0.30%
|0.17%
|EUR
|-0.12%
|0.03%
|0.26%
|0.14%
|0.47%
|0.21%
|0.08%
|GBP
|-0.17%
|-0.03%
|0.22%
|0.07%
|0.39%
|0.13%
|0.00%
|JPY
|-0.39%
|-0.26%
|-0.22%
|-0.20%
|0.14%
|-0.09%
|-0.22%
|CAD
|-0.23%
|-0.14%
|-0.07%
|0.20%
|0.41%
|0.07%
|-0.06%
|AUD
|-0.56%
|-0.47%
|-0.39%
|-0.14%
|-0.41%
|-0.34%
|-0.38%
|NZD
|-0.30%
|-0.21%
|-0.13%
|0.09%
|-0.07%
|0.34%
|-0.13%
|CHF
|-0.17%
|-0.08%
|-0.00%
|0.22%
|0.06%
|0.38%
|0.13%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Economic Indicator
Retail Sales (MoM)
The Retail Sales data, released by the US Census Bureau on a monthly basis, measures the value in total receipts of retail and food stores in the United States. Monthly percent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales. A stratified random sampling method is used to select approximately 4,800 retail and food services firms whose sales are then weighted and benchmarked to represent the complete universe of over three million retail and food services firms across the country. The data is adjusted for seasonal variations as well as holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes. Retail Sales data is widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending, which is a major driver of the US economy. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Thu Jul 17, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 0.1%
Previous: -0.9%
Source: US Census Bureau
Retail Sales data published by the US Census Bureau is a leading indicator that gives important information about consumer spending, which has a significant impact on the GDP. Although strong sales figures are likely to boost the USD, external factors, such as weather conditions, could distort the data and paint a misleading picture. In addition to the headline data, changes in the Retail Sales Control Group could trigger a market reaction as it is used to prepare the estimates of Personal Consumption Expenditures for most goods.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains close to two-month low, below 1.3400, ahead of UK jobs data
GBP/USD retains its intraday negative bias heading into the European session on Thursday and remains close to its lowest level since May 20 amid renewed US Dollar buying. Traders now look to the UK employment details for a fresh impetus. In the meantime, Wednesday's hot UK consumer inflation increased the likelihood that the BoE will delay any rate cuts.
EUR/USD falls toward 1.1600 ahead of Eurozone HICP data
EUR/USD retraces its recent gains from the previous session, trading around 1.1620 during the Asian hours on Thursday. Traders will likely observe Eurozone HICP data scheduled to be released later in the day. Focus will shift toward the US Retail Sales data for June, due later in the North American session.
Gold price retreats further from multi-week high touched on Wednesday
Gold price attracts fresh sellers amid renewed USD buying and reduced Fed rate cut bets. A generally positive risk tone is seen as another factor undermining the precious metal. Persistent trade-related uncertainties could limit losses for the safe-haven commodity.
Top Crypto Gainers: Solana-based meme coins FLOKI, BONK post double-digit gains, CRV targets $1
Solana-based meme coins Floki and Bonk edged lower by 2% at press time on Thursday, following the 30% gains on Wednesday, ranking as top crypto gainers in the last 24 hours. Curve DAO ranks third with a 21% surge following a triangle setup breakout, targeting the $1 psychological level.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.