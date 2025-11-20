US Dollar Index rises above 100.00 near five-month highs ahead of September NFP

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is extending its winning streak for the fifth successive session and trading around 100.30 during the Asian hours on Thursday. Traders await the release of the US September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) later on Thursday, to gain fresh impetus on Fed policy outlook.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said it will not release the regular October employment report because household survey data cannot be collected retroactively. The agency added that the missing data will be incorporated into the delayed November report instead.

The Greenback gained more than 0.5% in the previous session, nearing a five-month high of 100.36 reached on November 5, as markets scaled back expectations for another Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December following the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes.

FOMC Minutes for the October 28-29 meeting indicated that Fed officials are divided and cautious about the path forward for interest rates. Most participants indicated further rate cuts would likely be appropriate over time, but several indicated they did not necessarily view a reduction in December as appropriate.

The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that financial markets are now pricing in a 33% chance that the Fed will cut its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points (bps) at its December meeting, down from 63% probability that markets priced a week ago.