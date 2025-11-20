TRENDING:
S&P Global PMI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

US Dollar Index rises above 100.00 near five-month highs ahead of September NFP

  • US Dollar Index gains ground ahead of the US September Nonfarm Payrolls release.
  • FOMC October Meeting Minutes showed that Fed officials remain divided and cautious about the policy outlook.
  • The CME FedWatch Tool indicates pricing in a 33% odds of the 25-basis-point Fed rate cut in December.
US Dollar Index rises above 100.00 near five-month highs ahead of September NFP
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is extending its winning streak for the fifth successive session and trading around 100.30 during the Asian hours on Thursday. Traders await the release of the US September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) later on Thursday, to gain fresh impetus on Fed policy outlook.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said it will not release the regular October employment report because household survey data cannot be collected retroactively. The agency added that the missing data will be incorporated into the delayed November report instead.

The Greenback gained more than 0.5% in the previous session, nearing a five-month high of 100.36 reached on November 5, as markets scaled back expectations for another Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December following the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting Minutes.

FOMC Minutes for the October 28-29 meeting indicated that Fed officials are divided and cautious about the path forward for interest rates. Most participants indicated further rate cuts would likely be appropriate over time, but several indicated they did not necessarily view a reduction in December as appropriate.

The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that financial markets are now pricing in a 33% chance that the Fed will cut its benchmark overnight borrowing rate by 25 basis points (bps) at its December meeting, down from 63% probability that markets priced a week ago.

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays below 1.1550 after German and Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD stays below 1.1550 after German and Eurozone PMIs

EUR/USD trades in a tight channel below 1.1550 in Friday's European session, following a flattish Thursday. The mixed PMI readings from Germany and the Eurozone limit the Euro's upside as investors await November PMI data for the US.

GBP/USD remains below 1.3100 as markets await US PMI reports

GBP/USD remains below 1.3100 as markets await US PMI reports

GBP/USD struggles to gather recovery momentum and trades below 1.3100 in the European session on Friday. Disappointing Retail Sales and mixed PMI figures from the UK make it difficult for the pair to gain traction. November PMI reports from the US will grab investors' attention ahead of the weekend.

Gold weakens further below $4,050 amid tempered Fed rate cut prospects

Gold weakens further below $4,050 amid tempered Fed rate cut prospects

Gold extends its steady intraday descent heading into the European session on Friday and hits a fresh daily trough, around the $4,030-$4,029 region in the last hour. Traders further scaled back their expectations for another interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December following the delayed release of the September US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Thursday. 

US S&P Global PMI expected to show healthy business activity in November

US S&P Global PMI expected to show healthy business activity in November

S&P Global will release on Friday the November flash Purchasing Managers' Indices for most major economies, including the United States. These surveys of top private sector executives provide an early indication of the business sector’s economic health. Market participants anticipate that the Global Services PMI will print at 54.8, matching the October reading.

The tape jammed: Nvidia’s reversal exposed the fragile core

The tape jammed: Nvidia’s reversal exposed the fragile core

Nvidia’s monstrous print was supposed to be the stabilizing pole that carried markets cleanly toward year-end. Instead, it became the moment everyone realized just how far off the ground they really were amid capex saturation, supply digestion, and balance-sheet strain, precisely what you should be looking at when spending runs ahead of monetization.

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Top Crypto Losers: Starknet, Telcoin and MYX Finance extend losses as Bitcoin dips below $86,000

Starknet (STRK), Telcoin (TEL) and MYX Finance (MYX) continued to face selling pressure on Friday as Bitcoin slipped below $86,000, dragging smaller cryptocurrencies down. According to the CoinGecko data, STRK, TEL, and MYX have corrected by more than 18% over the last 24 hours.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers