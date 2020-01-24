US Dollar Index retreats from 2020 highs, back near 97.70

- DXY gives away some gains and return to the 97.70 region.
- The dollar clinched YTD highs around 97.80 on Thursday.
- Flash Manufacturing/Services PMIs next of relevance.
The greenback is clinging to its daily gains around 97.70 at the end of the week, shedding some gains after recent yearly tops near 97.80 when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index focused on virus, data
The index has reversed the anaemic session on Thursday and managed to print new 2020 highs near 97.80 following a moderate sell-off in the euro, particularly in the wake of the ECB meeting and President Lagarde’s press conference.
In the meantime, markets’ mood remains tilted to the risk-off trading in response to developments from the Wuhan coronavirus, which has now spread to other Chinese cities (including Beijing) and the first case of the virus has been reported in Singapore.
Later in the US data space, Markit will publish its advanced manufacturing and services gauges for the month of December in what will be the sole releases on Friday.
What to look for around USD
DXY briefly tested the area above the 200-day SMA on Thursday, reaching at the same time new 2020 peaks following the downside pressure in EUR post-ECB meeting. In the meantime, headlines from the Chinese coronavirus and uncertainty regarding the US-China ‘Phase 2’ deal keep driving the sentiment in the global markets and favour the ongoing preference for safer assets. Further out and ahead of the FOMC meeting next week, the dollar remains underpinned by the current ‘pause-mode’ from the Fed vs. the broad-based dovish view from its G10 peers, the dollar’s safe haven appeal and its status of ‘global reserve currency’.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.04% at 97.72 and a breakout of 97.80 (2020 high Jan.23) would open the door to 97.87 (61.8% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop) and the 98.54 (monthly high Nov.29 2019). On the other hand, the next support lines up at 97.20 (21-day SMA) followed by 97.09 (weekly low Jan.16) and then 96.36 (monthly low Dec.31).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
