US Dollar Index renews three-week high at 104.36 on advancing Fed hawkish bets

- The DXY has registered a fresh three-week high at 104.36 on soaring inflationary pressures.
- Higher US CPI has unfolded the chances of a rate hike by 75 bps by the Fed.
- Weak Michigan CSI displays that inflation has dented the confidence of consumers.
The US dollar index (DXY) is advancing sharply higher as soaring price pressures have infused fresh blood into the asset. The DXY has breached above its previous consolidation range, which placed in a narrow range of 104.04-104.21 on Friday after an initiative buying structure near 103.12.
A 75 bps interest rate hike looks likely
The release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 8.6%, above the expectations, has opened doors for a rate hike announcement by 75 basis points (bps). The Federal Reserve (Fed) has already hiked its interest rates by 25 bps and 50 bps in March and May’s monetary policy announcements respectively. However, no effect has been witnessed yet although price pressures are still soaring higher. Therefore, the Fed will deploy its all quantitative weapons to tighten the policy and corner the inflation.
Weak Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI)
The University of Michigan reported the Michigan CSI on Friday at 50.2, significantly lower than the consensus of 58 and the prior print of 58.4. Higher price pressures have dampened the confidence of the consumers in the economy, which could hammer the DXY going forward.
Key events this week: Producer Price Index, Retail Sales, Building permits, Initial Jobless Claims.
Major events this week: Fed interest rate decision, Eurogroup meeting, Swiss National Bank (SNB) interest rate decision, Bank of England (BOE) interest rate, Bank of Japan (BOJ) rate decision.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.47
|Today Daily Change
|0.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|104.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.55
|Daily SMA50
|102.1
|Daily SMA100
|99.68
|Daily SMA200
|97.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.23
|Previous Daily Low
|103.05
|Previous Weekly High
|104.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.85
|Previous Monthly High
|105.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
