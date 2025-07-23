US Dollar Index rebounds to near 97.50 after breaking three-day losing streak

US Dollar Index receives support from improved market sentiment.

Trump criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, stating that he will be out in eight months.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, halts its three-day losing streak and is trading around 97.50 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. Investors will likely observe the US S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for July, which will be released later on Thursday.

United States (US) President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Japan that includes a 15% tariff on Japanese exports to the US. As part of the agreement, Japan will invest $550 billion in the US and open its markets to key American products.

President Trump said during a meeting with the Philippines President Bongbong Marcos on Tuesday that “I think we will get a trade deal; we're close to a trade deal.” I don't mind if the Philippines gets along with China, he added.

Trump also took the opportunity to renew his criticism of Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell, saying, “Powell’s going to be out soon anyway; he’s got to be out in eight months.” Trump argued that the economy remains strong and claimed the Fed is keeping interest rates too high, insisting, “We should be at 1%.”

On Monday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the Trump administration prioritizes the quality of trade agreements over their timing. "We're not going to rush for the sake of doing deals," Bessent told CNBC.