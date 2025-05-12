US Dollar Index Price Forecast: Trades near 100.50, remains below channel’s upper boundary

- The US Dollar Index may retest the upper boundary of its ascending channel near 100.80.
- A decisive break above the 50 mark would be required to confirm a shift toward bullish momentum.
- The DXY may target immediate support at the nine-day EMA of 100.10.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against a basket of six major currencies, is losing ground for the second successive session, trading near 100.60 during the Asian hours on Monday.
On the daily chart, technical analysis suggested a sustained bullish bias, with the index trading within an ascending channel. Additionally, the DXY continues to hold above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating strengthening short-term momentum.
However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the 50 level, indicating a bearish bias is in play. A clear move above the 50 threshold would be needed to confirm a shift toward bullish momentum.
To the upside, the US Dollar Index may retest the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 100.80. A break above the channel would reinforce bullish bias and support the index to approach the 50-day EMA at the 101.81 level. A break above this level could improve the medium-term price momentum and support the index to explore the area around the two-month high at 104.37, reached on April 1.
On the downside, immediate support is seen at the nine-day EMA of 100.10. A break below this level could weaken the short-term price momentum and lead the DXY to test the lower boundary of the ascending channel around 99.50. Further decline would put pressure on the index to navigate the region around 97.91 — the lowest level since March 2022, which was recorded on April 21.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.14%
|0.13%
|-0.34%
|0.17%
|-0.28%
|-0.14%
|-0.10%
|EUR
|-0.14%
|0.12%
|0.05%
|0.52%
|0.21%
|0.21%
|0.24%
|GBP
|-0.13%
|-0.12%
|0.12%
|0.40%
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.12%
|JPY
|0.34%
|-0.05%
|-0.12%
|0.50%
|-0.56%
|-0.65%
|0.00%
|CAD
|-0.17%
|-0.52%
|-0.40%
|-0.50%
|-0.18%
|-0.30%
|-0.28%
|AUD
|0.28%
|-0.21%
|-0.10%
|0.56%
|0.18%
|-0.10%
|-0.00%
|NZD
|0.14%
|-0.21%
|-0.01%
|0.65%
|0.30%
|0.10%
|0.00%
|CHF
|0.10%
|-0.24%
|-0.12%
|-0.01%
|0.28%
|0.00%
|-0.00%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears await break below 1.1200 ahead of US-China joint statement
EUR/USD attracts some sellers on Monday, though it lacks bearish conviction. A break below 200-period SMA on H4 should pave the way for deeper losses. Any attempted move up is likely to confront a stiff barrier near the 1.1250 region.
GBP/USD trades with negative bias below 1.3300 amid modest USD strength
GBP/USD attracts some sellers as the US-China trade deal eases US recession fears and boosts the USD. The US-UK trade agreement and the BoE’s cautious tone support the GBP and limit losses for the major. Traders now look forward to speeches from BoE officials and FOMC members for some meaningful impetus.
Gold price struggles near one-week low; US-China joint statement awaited
Gold price kicks off the new week on a weaker note in reaction to the optimism over the US-China trade deal. Easing US recession fears and the Fed’s hawkish pause underpin the USD, and further weigh on the commodity. The XAU/USD bears await details on the US-China agreement before positioning for any meaningful downside.
Ripple turns green amid waning exchange inflows
Ripple price continues its upward trajectory, trading at $2.40 on Monday, fuelled by a widespread bullish surge spearheaded by Bitcoin breaking past the $100,000 mark last week. Multiple buy signals suggest that XRP can potentially extend the rally, targeting $3.00 in the coming days.
Why the UK-US trade deal won’t herald a wider tariff climbdown
For Britain, the UK-US deal secures lower tariffs without compromising forthcoming UK-EU talks. And for the US, it signals to investors that the administration is prepared to be flexible on tariffs. But we're sceptical that the deal will translate into a much wider de-escalation in US tariff policy.