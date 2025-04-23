US Dollar Index Price Forecast: Tests 99.00 support after pulling back from nine-day EMA

- The US Dollar Index may retest the psychological support at 99.00, followed by 97.91, its lowest point since March 2022.
- An upward correction is emerging, marked by a breakout above a descending triangle pattern.
- A decisive move above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average at 99.63 could strengthen short-term price momentum.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against a basket of six major currencies, has lost its intraday gains, trading around 99.00 during the European hours on Wednesday.
On the daily chart, technical analysis points to the beginning of an upward correction, with the index breaking above a descending triangle pattern. This move is supported by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), which has risen above the 30 level.
However, the DXY continues to trade within the corresponding descending channel, signaling that the broader bearish bias remains intact. At the same time, it's attempting to break above its nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which could point to emerging short-term bullish momentum.
On the downside, immediate support is seen at the psychological level of 99.00, followed by 97.91 — the lowest level since March 2022. A break below this level could reinforce the bearish bias and put downward pressure on the US Dollar Index to return to the descending triangle around the 97.20 level.
To the upside, the nine-day EMA at 99.63 is acting as the immediate barrier. A decisive break above this level may enhance short-term price momentum and pave the way for a test of the key resistance zone near the upper boundary of the descending channel at the monthly high of 101.20, followed by the 50-day EMA at 103.11.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.04%
|0.09%
|0.09%
|-0.02%
|-0.80%
|-0.39%
|0.25%
|EUR
|-0.04%
|0.03%
|0.03%
|-0.07%
|-0.80%
|-0.45%
|0.20%
|GBP
|-0.09%
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|-0.11%
|-0.84%
|-0.48%
|0.18%
|JPY
|-0.09%
|-0.03%
|-0.02%
|-0.11%
|-0.78%
|-0.50%
|0.19%
|CAD
|0.02%
|0.07%
|0.11%
|0.11%
|-0.68%
|-0.35%
|0.29%
|AUD
|0.80%
|0.80%
|0.84%
|0.78%
|0.68%
|0.37%
|1.00%
|NZD
|0.39%
|0.45%
|0.48%
|0.50%
|0.35%
|-0.37%
|0.67%
|CHF
|-0.25%
|-0.20%
|-0.18%
|-0.19%
|-0.29%
|-1.00%
|-0.67%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
