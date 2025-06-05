US Dollar Index Price Forecast: Hovers below 99.00 as bearish bias prevails

- The US Dollar may fall to near 97.91, the lowest level since March 2022.
- The RSI remains below the 50 level, suggesting a persistent bearish bias.
- The DXY may approach the primary barrier at the nine-day EMA of 99.21.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is holding its position after registering losses in the previous session and trading around 98.90 during the Asian hours on Thursday.
Technical analysis of the daily chart suggests a prevailing bearish bias, with the index remaining within a descending channel pattern. The DXY remains below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating that short-term momentum is weaker. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned below the 50 level, indicating the persistent bearish outlook.
On the downside, the DXY could target 97.91, the lowest level since March 2022, which was recorded on April 21, followed by the lower boundary of the descending channel around 97.70.
The US Dollar Index may target the immediate barrier at the nine-day EMA of 99.21. A break above this level could improve the short-term price momentum and support the DXY to approach the descending channel’s upper boundary around 100.30.
A breach above the channel could weaken the bearish bias and lead the index to test the 50-day EMA at the 100.72 level. Further advances would reinforce the short-term price momentum and prompt the DXY to explore the region around the three-month high at 104.37, reached on April 1.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.06%
|0.09%
|0.10%
|0.02%
|-0.04%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|EUR
|-0.06%
|0.08%
|0.03%
|-0.00%
|-0.09%
|-0.12%
|0.00%
|GBP
|-0.09%
|-0.08%
|0.00%
|-0.09%
|-0.15%
|-0.19%
|-0.07%
|JPY
|-0.10%
|-0.03%
|0.00%
|-0.09%
|-0.18%
|-0.19%
|-0.05%
|CAD
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|0.09%
|0.09%
|-0.10%
|-0.11%
|0.02%
|AUD
|0.04%
|0.09%
|0.15%
|0.18%
|0.10%
|-0.05%
|0.09%
|NZD
|-0.00%
|0.12%
|0.19%
|0.19%
|0.11%
|0.05%
|0.15%
|CHF
|-0.04%
|-0.01%
|0.07%
|0.05%
|-0.02%
|-0.09%
|-0.15%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
