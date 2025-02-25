US Dollar Index Price Forecast: Could test nine-day EMA barrier near 107.00

- The US Dollar Index may find primary support around the falling wedge’s lower boundary at 105.90.
- The 14-day RSI remains below 50, reinforcing bearish bias.
- The nine-day EMA of 106.89 appears as the immediate resistance.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against its six major peers, edges lower after registering gains in the previous two successive sessions, trading around 106.70 during the early European hours on Friday. However, the analysis of the daily chart indicates a potential bullish reversal, with the index moving within a falling wedge pattern.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains below the 50 level, signaling a strengthening bearish momentum. Additionally, the US Dollar Index is trading below the nine- and 14-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), reinforcing a weakening short-term price trend.
On the downside, the US Dollar Index may navigate the region around the lower boundary of the falling wedge at 105.90. A break below this critical support zone could strengthen the bearish bias, potentially driving the index toward the three-month low of 105.41, last seen on December 6.
The DXY’s key resistance is at the nine-day EMA of 106.89, followed by the 14-day EMA at 107.11, aligning with the lower boundary of the falling wedge pattern. A clear breakout above this crucial resistance zone could drive the index toward the six-week high of 109.80, last reached on February 3.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.04%
|0.00%
|-0.25%
|0.00%
|0.09%
|0.09%
|-0.05%
|EUR
|0.04%
|0.04%
|-0.19%
|0.04%
|0.12%
|0.13%
|-0.01%
|GBP
|-0.00%
|-0.04%
|-0.26%
|-0.01%
|0.07%
|0.08%
|-0.06%
|JPY
|0.25%
|0.19%
|0.26%
|0.23%
|0.32%
|0.31%
|0.18%
|CAD
|-0.01%
|-0.04%
|0.00%
|-0.23%
|0.09%
|0.08%
|-0.05%
|AUD
|-0.09%
|-0.12%
|-0.07%
|-0.32%
|-0.09%
|0.00%
|-0.14%
|NZD
|-0.09%
|-0.13%
|-0.08%
|-0.31%
|-0.08%
|-0.00%
|-0.14%
|CHF
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.06%
|-0.18%
|0.05%
|0.14%
|0.14%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
