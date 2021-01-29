US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Upside capped by the resistance line near 90.80

- DXY meets solid resistance in the 90.80 region on Friday.
- The 2020-2021 resistance line also sits around this region.
DXY extends the rejection from weekly highs below the 91.00 mark, shedding ground for the second session in a row on Friday.
The continuation of the downtrend is expected to meet the next support of relevance around the 90.00 neighbourhood. That said, a breach of this region should not surprise anyone in the short-term horizon, while further south is located the 2021 lows around 89.20 ahead of the March 2018 low at 88.94.
Occasional bullish attempts in DXY are seen as corrective only and in the longer run, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA (94.03), the negative view is expected to persist.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.44
|Today Daily Change
|42
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|90.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.21
|Daily SMA50
|90.6
|Daily SMA100
|91.96
|Daily SMA200
|94.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.86
|Previous Daily Low
|90.41
|Previous Weekly High
|90.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.05
|Previous Monthly High
|92.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.52
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.9
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
