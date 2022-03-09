US Dollar Index Price Analysis: The leg lower could revisit 97.50

  • DXY drops further and breaks below 99.00 with certain conviction.
  • The decline is seen as corrective and could extend to the mid-97.00s.

DXY comes under some moderate downside pressure again and revisits the area well south of the 99.00 mark midweek.

Considering the recent price action, the corrective move in the index carries the potential to extend to the mid-97.00s, where the January highs are located (January 28). Down from here comes temporary support at the 20-day SMA, today at 96.91.

In light of the recent price action, further gains remain likely for the time being. That said, the next hurdle aligns at the 99.97 level (May 25 2020 high) closely followed by the psychological 100.00 mark. However, the continuation of the leg lower should not be ruled out following the current overbought condition of the index.

The current bullish stance in the index remains supported by the 5-month line, today near 95.70, while the longer-term outlook for the dollar is seen constructive while above the 200-day SMA at 94.22.

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.54
Today Daily Change 65
Today Daily Change % -0.59
Today daily open 99.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 96.77
Daily SMA50 96.23
Daily SMA100 95.83
Daily SMA200 94.21
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.32
Previous Daily Low 98.71
Previous Weekly High 98.93
Previous Weekly Low 96.62
Previous Monthly High 97.74
Previous Monthly Low 95.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.09
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.77
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.43
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.39
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 100.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

