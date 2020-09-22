US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Rebound seen struggling near 94.00

  • DXY fades the earlier uptick to the 93.90 region on Tuesday.
  • Immediately to the upside is located the key barrier near 94.00.

The rally in DXY has so far faltered in the proximity of the 94.00 neighbourhood on turnaround Tuesday.

This is a key hurdle where sits the August’s top. A breakout of this area should face a minor resistance at the Fibo level (of the 2017-2018 drop) at 94.20 ahead of the 6-month resistance line near 94.90.

Looking at the broader picture, the negative outlook on DXY is seen unchanged while below the 200-day SMA, today at 97.15.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 93.5
Today Daily Change 42
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 93.53
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 92.96
Daily SMA50 93.52
Daily SMA100 95.77
Daily SMA200 97.17
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 93.78
Previous Daily Low 92.75
Previous Weekly High 93.61
Previous Weekly Low 92.77
Previous Monthly High 94
Previous Monthly Low 92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 93.39
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 92.93
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 91.9
Daily Pivot Point R1 93.95
Daily Pivot Point R2 94.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 94.98

 

 

Latest Forex News

