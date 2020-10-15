US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Rebound seen struggling around 94.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY’s recovery stays in place and approaches the 93.80 zone.
  • The resistance line near 93.80 emerges as a minor hurdle.

After bottoming out in the 93.00 neighbourhood earlier in the week, DXY regained some buying interest and now tests the upper end of the range near 93.80.

The continuation of the corrective upside is expected to meet the next hurdle in the 93.80 region, where sits the 6-month resistance line ahead of a Fibo level at 94.20. Further north comes in the September’s top at 94.74 (September 25).

While below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.86, the negative view on the dollar is expected to persist.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 93.7
Today Daily Change 39
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 93.42
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.69
Daily SMA50 93.28
Daily SMA100 94.75
Daily SMA200 96.89
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 93.66
Previous Daily Low 93.25
Previous Weekly High 93.9
Previous Weekly Low 93.01
Previous Monthly High 94.74
Previous Monthly Low 91.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 93.41
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.5
Daily Pivot Point S1 93.23
Daily Pivot Point S2 93.03
Daily Pivot Point S3 92.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 93.64
Daily Pivot Point R2 93.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 94.06

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls toward 1.17 on rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks

EUR/USD falls toward 1.17 on rising coronavirus cases, stalled US stimulus talks

EUR/USD is falling toward 1.17, the lowest in nearly two weeks. US fiscal stimulus talks are at a stalemate ahead of the elections and rising eurozone COVID-19 cases trigger concerns. US jobless claims are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.30 on potential London lockdown

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.30 on potential London lockdown

GBP/USD is trading well below 1.30, as reports of a Tier Two London lockdown have emerged. Brexit talks are set to continue, yet a breakthrough is yet to be reached. US dollar strength is also in play.

GBP/USD News

Gold turns flat, holds steady around $1900 mark

Gold turns flat, holds steady around $1900 mark

The precious metal came under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day's recovery move from one-week lows. A fresh leg down in the equity markets helped limit any deeper losses.

Gold News

US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Extraordinary normality

US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Extraordinary normality

The US unemployment filings are expected to be 825,000 in the October 9 week. Continuing claims forecast at 10.7 million on October 2. Congressional tension over the stimulus package dominates markets.

Read more

WTI extends API-led gains to one-week high around mid-$41.00s

WTI extends API-led gains to one-week high around mid-$41.00s

WTI seesaws around one week high of $41.56 during the early Thursday morning in Asia. In doing so, the black gold respect upbeat oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) for the week ended on October 09 while challenging the one-week high.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures