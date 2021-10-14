US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Pullback could extend to 93.50

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY recedes further and breaches the 94.00 support.
  • There is expected to emerge decent contention in the mid-93.00s.

DXY loses the grip further and drops to new multi-day lows in the vicinity of 93.70 on Thursday.

So far, the continuation of this corrective decline could extend further in the near term. That said, the is a decent contention area near 93.50, where is located the pre-FOMC high (September 22). Further south from here comes the 55-day SMA just above 93.00 the figure.

Looking at the broader picture, the constructive stance on the index is seen unchanged above the 200-day SMA at 91.76.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 93.84
Today Daily Change 33
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 94.02
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.78
Daily SMA50 93.16
Daily SMA100 92.43
Daily SMA200 91.75
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 94.53
Previous Daily Low 94.02
Previous Weekly High 94.45
Previous Weekly Low 93.68
Previous Monthly High 94.51
Previous Monthly Low 91.95
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 94.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 94.33
Daily Pivot Point S1 93.85
Daily Pivot Point S2 93.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 93.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 94.36
Daily Pivot Point R2 94.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 94.88

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recaptures 1.1600 amid upbeat mood, USD pullback

EUR/USD recaptures 1.1600 amid upbeat mood, USD pullback

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1600, as the US dollar extends hotter US inflation-led losses amid an upbeat market mood. FOMC minutes point to November/ December taper. US remains hopeful of reaching deal with EU on steel tariffs by end-October. US PPI, Fedspeak awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances above 1.3700 amid Brexit optimism, weaker dollar

GBP/USD advances above 1.3700 amid Brexit optimism, weaker dollar

GBP/USD is trading above 1.3700, under demand from upbeat Brexit news, BOE rate hike bets and notable US dollar weakness. EU released its plan on Wednesday for a reduction of post-Brexit checks on goods. Brexit updates, US data in focus. 

GBP/USD News

Breaking: Gold rises to $1,800 for the first time in a month

Breaking: Gold rises to $1,800 for the first time in a month

Following Wednesday's impressive upsurge, gold preserved its bullish momentum in the first half of the day Thursday and touched $1,800 for the first time since mid-September.

Read more

Cryptos are primed for explosive breakout

Cryptos are primed for explosive breakout

Bitcoin price is struggling to reach the $60,000 psychological level as it continues to consolidate. Ethereum price continues to compress between the $3,387 and $3,623 barriers, lacking directional bias. Ripple price is also stuck below a crucial resistance level at $1.135.

Read more

Inflation and FOMC Minutes brought back demand for risks

Inflation and FOMC Minutes brought back demand for risks

The dollar pulled back from a one-year high area, with US stock markets closing higher on Wednesday and its futures adding in trading in Asia. This performance was a market reaction to inflation data and FOMC meeting minutes.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures