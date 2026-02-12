TRENDING:
UK GDP
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CHF steadies despite rising Swiss yields on safe-haven demand

  • USD/CHF may weaken as the Swiss Franc strengthens on rising domestic yields amid safe-haven demand.
  • The SNB is expected to hold rates at 0%, with inflation on target and negative rates unlikely.
  • The US Dollar holds ground as Fed caution increases after stronger-than-expected jobs data.
USD/CHF steadies despite rising Swiss yields on safe-haven demand
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

USD/CHF remains steady after two days of gains, trading around 0.7710 during the Asian hours on Thursday. However, the pair may weaken as the Swiss Franc (CHF) could receive support as Switzerland’s 10-year government bond yield climbed to 0.32%, its highest level since December, amid sustained safe-haven demand. Rising yields enhance the appeal of Swiss assets for foreign investors, boosting capital inflows and lending support to the currency.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is widely expected to keep its policy rate at 0% in the near term, as inflation is projected to remain on target over the next two years and the bar for reintroducing negative rates remains high.

Ongoing concerns around artificial intelligence and reports that Chinese regulators have urged financial institutions to limit exposure to US Treasuries due to policy uncertainty added to the cautious market tone.

Investors are closely monitoring macroeconomic releases for clues on the interest rate outlook. Switzerland’s January inflation figures, scheduled for February 13, are expected to show annual inflation holding at a muted 0.1%.

The USD/CHF pair maintains its position as the US Dollar (USD) receives support amid rising likelihood of Federal Reserve (Fed) caution on policy outlook following stronger-than-expected US jobs data released on Wednesday.

The CME FedWatch tool suggests that financial markets are now pricing in nearly a 94% probability that the Fed will leave rates unchanged at its next meeting, up from 80% the previous day. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report will be the highlight later on Friday.

US Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 130,000 in January, following a revised 48,000 increase in December (previously 50,000), beating market forecasts of 70,000. Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate edged lower to 4.3% from 4.4%.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.09%-0.01%-0.24%0.09%0.12%0.03%0.02%
EUR-0.09%-0.10%-0.33%-0.01%0.03%-0.04%-0.07%
GBP0.01%0.10%-0.23%0.09%0.13%0.05%0.03%
JPY0.24%0.33%0.23%0.29%0.34%0.22%0.24%
CAD-0.09%0.00%-0.09%-0.29%0.05%-0.06%-0.07%
AUD-0.12%-0.03%-0.13%-0.34%-0.05%-0.09%-0.10%
NZD-0.03%0.04%-0.05%-0.22%0.06%0.09%-0.01%
CHF-0.02%0.07%-0.03%-0.24%0.07%0.10%0.01%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Swiss Franc FAQs

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.

Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.

As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD flat lines below 1.1900; divergent Fed-ECB expectations offer support

EUR/USD flat lines below 1.1900; divergent Fed-ECB expectations offer support

The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the 1.1835-1.1830 region and oscillates in a narrow band during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.1875 area, remaining nearly unchanged for the day and staying within striking distance of an over one-week high, reached on Tuesday, amid mixed cues.

GBP/USD bullish outlook prevails above 1.3600, UK GDP data looms

GBP/USD bullish outlook prevails above 1.3600, UK GDP data looms

The GBP/USD pair gains ground near 1.3635, snapping the two-day losing streak during the early European session on Thursday. The preliminary reading of UK Gross Domestic Product for the fourth quarter will be closely watched later on Thursday. The UK economy is estimated to grow 0.2% QoQ in Q4, versus 0.1% in Q1. 

Gold down but not out as focus shifts to more US data

Gold down but not out as focus shifts to more US data

Gold is back in the red near $5,050 early Thursday, having faced strong offers at around the $5,100 mark once again. Buyers keep a close eye on the mid-tier US Jobless Claims data and US-Iran geopolitical developments to regain control.

UK GDP set to post weak growth as markets rise bets on March rate cut

UK GDP set to post weak growth as markets rise bets on March rate cut

Markets will be watching closely on Thursday, when the United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics will release the advance estimate of Q4 Gross Domestic Product. If the data land in line with consensus, the UK economy would have continued to grow at an annualised pace of 1.2%, compared with 1.3% recorded the previous year. 

The market trades the path not the past

The market trades the path not the past

The payroll number did not just beat. It reset the tone. 130,000 vs. 65,000 expected, with a 35,000 whisper. 79 of 80 economists leaning the wrong way. Unemployment and underemployment are edging lower. For all the statistical fog around birth-death adjustments and seasonal quirks, the core message was unmistakable. The labour market is not cracking.

XRP sell-off deepens amid weak retail interest, risk-off sentiment

XRP sell-off deepens amid weak retail interest, risk-off sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is edging lower around $1.36 at the time of writing on Wednesday, weighed down by low retail interest and macroeconomic uncertainty, which is accelerating risk-off sentiment.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers