US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next on the upside comes the YTD high

- DXY reverses the recent weakness and breaks above 94.00.
- Further north comes the 2021 peaks beyond 94.60.
DXY manages to regain some buying pressure and advances past the 94.00 yardstick on Wednesday.
If the upside impulse gathers extra steam, then there are no hurdles of note until the 2021 high at 94.62 recorded on November 5. A move above this level is expected to target the September 2020 high at 94.74 ahead of the round level at 95.00.
Looking at the broader picture, the constructive stance on the index is seen unchanged above the 200-day SMA at 92.09.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.3
|Today Daily Change
|37
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|93.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|93.91
|Daily SMA50
|93.54
|Daily SMA100
|93.06
|Daily SMA200
|92.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.16
|Previous Daily Low
|93.88
|Previous Weekly High
|94.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.82
|Previous Monthly High
|94.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|93.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|94.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|93.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.41
