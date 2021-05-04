US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Next key target is at the 200-day SMA

  • DXY resumes the upside above the 91.00 yardstick.
  • There is an interim hurdle at the 50-day SMA near 91.70.

DXY fades Monday’s downtick and regains the upper hand amidst better sentiment around the buck.

Further recovery looks likely in the near-term. That said, if the interim resistance at the 50-day SMA near 91.70 is cleared, it should open the door to another visit to the critical 200-day SMA, today at 91.95.

Above the latter the downside pressure is expected to mitigate somewhat, and the outlook could start shifting to a more constructive one.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 91.32
Today Daily Change 41
Today Daily Change % 0.38
Today daily open 90.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 91.43
Daily SMA50 91.69
Daily SMA100 91.03
Daily SMA200 91.97
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 91.39
Previous Daily Low 90.87
Previous Weekly High 91.32
Previous Weekly Low 90.42
Previous Monthly High 93.33
Previous Monthly Low 90.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 91.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 91.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 90.55
Daily Pivot Point S3 90.24
Daily Pivot Point R1 91.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 91.6
Daily Pivot Point R3 91.81

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

