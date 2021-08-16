US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Moderate resistance comes in around 93.20

- DXY regains the smile following Friday’s strong pullback.
- The recovery is expected to target recent tops near 93.20.
DXY manages to pick up some buying interest and rebound from earlier lows in the 92.50 region.
The continuation of the recovery could extend beyond the 93.00 mark in the short-term horizon, although a tough barrier is forecast to emerge around July/August peaks in the 93.15/20 band.
In the meantime, and looking at the broader scenario, the positive stance on the dollar is expected to remain unchanged as long as the index trades above the 200-day SMA, today at 91.30.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.61
|Today Daily Change
|16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|92.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.59
|Daily SMA50
|92.08
|Daily SMA100
|91.56
|Daily SMA200
|91.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.02
|Previous Daily Low
|92.47
|Previous Weekly High
|93.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.47
|Previous Monthly High
|93.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|92.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|92.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|91.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|92.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as the market mood sours
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, down as the safe-haven dollar gains ground after disappointing Chinese data, the tumbling down of US consumer confidence and the spread of the Delta variant.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.3850 as the dollar rebounds
GBP/USD has slipped toward 1.3850, losing some ground as the dollar gains ground amid fears about global growth. Sterling is under some pressure as UK COVID-19 cases remain elevated.
XAU/USD drops towards $1,750 as USD consolidates losses
Gold snaps four-day uptrend, refreshes intraday low during a pullback from one-week high. Virus woes escalate with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, risk-off underpin greenback’s rebound.
Three reasons SafeMoon price will more than double
SafeMoon price broke out of a falling wedge pattern on August 6. Investors can expect a 13% upswing from the $0.00000163 support barrier. The SAFEMOON wallet and the upcoming developments might trigger the upswing.
The Week Ahead: Fed minutes, UK, US retail sales, Persimmon, Balfour Beatty, Robinhood
The recent Federal Reserve rate meeting saw the US central bank keep monetary policy unchanged keeping the level of bond buying at $120bn a month. The Fed did acknowledge that the economy had made progress towards the goals need to look at tapering but there was still some way to go.