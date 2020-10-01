US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Gains limited by 94.70 so far

By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY remains on the defensive and navigates lows near 93.60.
  • The 55-day SMA emerges as a minor contention near 93.40.

DXY broke below the 94.00 support and opened the door to further decline in the short-term horizon.

That said, there is a minor support at 93.46, where sits the 55-day SMA. A deeper move could see the more relevant contention area around 92.70 retested.

While below the 200-day SMA, today at 97.03, the negative view on the dollar is expected to prevail.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 93.77
Today Daily Change 30
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 93.84
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.5
Daily SMA50 93.3
Daily SMA100 95.36
Daily SMA200 97.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 94.19
Previous Daily Low 93.67
Previous Weekly High 94.74
Previous Weekly Low 92.75
Previous Monthly High 94.74
Previous Monthly Low 91.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 93.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.99
Daily Pivot Point S1 93.61
Daily Pivot Point S2 93.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 93.08
Daily Pivot Point R1 94.14
Daily Pivot Point R2 94.43
Daily Pivot Point R3 94.66

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD moves up amid hopes for a US fiscal deal

GBP/USD recaptures 1.29 as the market mood improves

Gold clings to modest gains, remains below $1900 mark amid upbeat market mood

Bitcoin leads the market into uncertainty

WTI: A bid-upmarket runs into a cluster of resistance levels

