US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Further losses could see 90.40 retested

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY partially reverses Friday’s strong advance to levels past 91.00.
  • Another visit to monthly lows near 90.40 remains on the table.

DXY meets strong hurdle around 91.40 and sparks a corrective downside to the vicinity of the 91.00 support on Monday.

Further downside should not be ruled out. That said, a breach of the 91.00 level carries the potential to trigger a deeper move to, initially, the so far monthly lows near 90.40 (April 29). The contention region around 91.00 is also reinforced by the 100-day SMA, today at 91.03.

Below the 200-day SMA (91.96) the outlook for DXY is expected to remain on the negative side.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 91.15
Today Daily Change 31
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 91.29
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 91.51
Daily SMA50 91.67
Daily SMA100 91.02
Daily SMA200 91.98
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 91.32
Previous Daily Low 90.59
Previous Weekly High 91.32
Previous Weekly Low 90.42
Previous Monthly High 93.33
Previous Monthly Low 90.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 91.04
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 90.87
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.81
Daily Pivot Point S2 90.34
Daily Pivot Point S3 90.09
Daily Pivot Point R1 91.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 91.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 92.27

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces toward 1.20 ahead of ISM Manufacturing PMI

EUR/USD bounces toward 1.20 ahead of ISM Manufacturing PMI

EUR/USD is trading around 1.2050, rising from the lows as the US dollar is dragged down by falling Treasury yields. The euro benefits from the EU's intention to loosen travel restrictions amid vaccination progress. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.39 amid vaccine optimism

GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.39 amid vaccine optimism

GBP/USD has bounced amid an improving market mood and after UK PM Johnson said the country is on track to fully reopen on June 21. US data is awaited. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD closes in on key Fibo resistance above $1,780

XAU/USD closes in on key Fibo resistance above $1,780

Gold pushes higher after closing in the negative territory last week. A break above $1,783 could open the door for additional gains. Initial support for XAU/USD is located at $1,775.

Gold News

Ethereum leads uptrend despite threat of reversal

Ethereum leads uptrend despite threat of reversal

Bitcoin price shows renewed bullish momentum but faces an uphill battle as it climbs higher. Ethereum price rally continues despite multiple sell signals indicating it is overextended.

Read more

Can the Fed keep US rates in check?

Can the Fed keep US rates in check?

The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery.  How long can the central bank stave off the inevitable?

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures