US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Further losses could see 90.40 retested

DXY partially reverses Friday’s strong advance to levels past 91.00.

Another visit to monthly lows near 90.40 remains on the table.

DXY meets strong hurdle around 91.40 and sparks a corrective downside to the vicinity of the 91.00 support on Monday.

Further downside should not be ruled out. That said, a breach of the 91.00 level carries the potential to trigger a deeper move to, initially, the so far monthly lows near 90.40 (April 29). The contention region around 91.00 is also reinforced by the 100-day SMA, today at 91.03.

Below the 200-day SMA (91.96) the outlook for DXY is expected to remain on the negative side.

DXY daily chart