US Dollar Index price analysis: DXY trading near 97.40 level, under pressure below the 200 DMA

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is continuing the slow and gradual decline started at the start of the week.
  • A drop to the 97.20 level seems virtually inevitable. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a weak uptrend. However, the market is below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA), suggesting that the index is weakening considerably.
  

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is grinding lower while trading below its main SMAs. A drop to the 97.20 support level seems almost inevitable as bulls seem to have given up for the time being.
   

DXY 30-minute chart

 
The greenback is under selling pressure below the main SMAs. Resistance can be expected near the 97.70 and 98.00 levels in the short term.
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.41
Today Daily Change -0.21
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 97.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.11
Daily SMA50 98.17
Daily SMA100 98.15
Daily SMA200 97.66
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.79
Previous Daily Low 97.41
Previous Weekly High 98.54
Previous Weekly Low 98.17
Previous Monthly High 98.54
Previous Monthly Low 97.16
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.23
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.04
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.8
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.99
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.18

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD stays under pressure around 0.6830 while beginning the NFP day

AUD/USD stays under pressure around 0.6830 while beginning the NFP day

AUD/USD declines to 0.6830 during the initial Friday morning in Asia. The quote stretches losses made on Thursday as the second-tier Aussie data becomes the latest disappointment.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY resumes decline after faltering around 109.00

USD/JPY resumes decline after faltering around 109.00

The USD/JPY is ending the day with modest losses, as despite encouraging words from US trade representatives, there’s nothing new on a trade deal with China.

USD/JPY News

US Non-Farm Payrolls November Preview: Labor market continues to defy concerns

US Non-Farm Payrolls November Preview: Labor market continues to defy concerns

Non-farm payrolls are predicted to rise 180,000 in Nov following Oct’s 128,000 increase. The unemployment rate is expected to be unchanged at 3.6%. Hourly earnings will gain 0.3% in Nov after October’s 0.2% increase and annual earnings will be stable at 3.0%.

Read more

XAU/USD hesitates near $1480/oz resistance

XAU/USD hesitates near $1480/oz resistance

Gold kicked off December with a bullish reversal to the 1480 resistance. Just above the level the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) are also acting as dynamic resistances.

Gold News

USD/JPY resumes decline after faltering around 109.00

USD/JPY resumes decline after faltering around 109.00

The USD/JPY is ending the day with modest losses, as despite encouraging words from US trade representatives, there’s nothing new on a trade deal with China.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures