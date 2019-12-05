US Dollar Index price analysis: DXY trading near 97.40 level, under pressure below the 200 DMA

- DXY is continuing the slow and gradual decline started at the start of the week.
- A drop to the 97.20 level seems virtually inevitable.
DXY daily chart
DXY four-hour chart
DXY 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|97.41
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|97.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.11
|Daily SMA50
|98.17
|Daily SMA100
|98.15
|Daily SMA200
|97.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.79
|Previous Daily Low
|97.41
|Previous Weekly High
|98.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|98.17
|Previous Monthly High
|98.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|97.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|97.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|97.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.18
