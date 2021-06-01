US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY looks set to retest multi-month low around 89.50

- DXY keeps weekly trend line breakdown below 200-HMA.
- Bearish MACD, immediate faling trend line also exert downside pressure.
US dollar index (DXY) remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day on early Tuesday, not to forget after posting a two-month south-run. That said, the US dollar gauge versus major currencies print 0.08% intraday losses to 89.77 by the press time of the pre-European session.
In doing so, the DXY slips below the one-week-old rising trend line, also extending Monday’s breakdown of 200-HMA amid bearish MACD signals.
Against this backdrop, bears keep the reins while targeting the multi-month low flashed late May around 89.50. Though, any further downside will not only have to break the yearly bottom near 89.20 but also the 89.00 threshold to negate any rebound.
Meanwhile, the corrective pullback will have a tough time as a two-day-long falling trend line and the horizontal area comprising multiple tops from Thursday add to the upside barriers.
Among the nearby resistances, the previous support line and immediate falling trend line could stop the run-up below 89.85. The 200-HMA level of 89.92 also acts to the adjacent hurdles to the north.
It’s worth noting that the recovery moves may gain traction once the horizontal area around 90.15 is crossed.
DXY hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|89.77
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|89.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|90.27
|Daily SMA50
|91.25
|Daily SMA100
|91.07
|Daily SMA200
|91.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.12
|Previous Daily Low
|89.82
|Previous Weekly High
|90.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|89.54
|Previous Monthly High
|91.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|89.54
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|89.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|89.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.63
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|90.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|90.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
