US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY looks set to refresh multi-day top above 93.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • US dollar index picks up bids around the highest since early November 2020.
  • Sustained break of key resistance lines and 200-day SMA join bullish MACD to back DXY buyers.
  • Mid-October 2020 tops can offer an intermediate halt before hitting the 94.30 key resistance.
  • Bears are less likely to take risk of entry above 92.50.

US dollar index (DXY) stays firm around 93.35, up 0.07% intraday, while poking the November 2020 tops during early Tuesday. In doing so, the greenback gauge justifies its latest breakouts of key technical hurdles amid the bullish MACD.

On only the sustained run-up past-200-day SMA and a six-month-old falling trend line near 92.50 but the break of an ascending resistance line from early February, near 93.15, also favor DXY bulls to aim for mid-October 2020 peak surrounding 93.90.

However, the quote’s further upside will be tamed by the 94.00 threshold and a horizontal area around 94.30 comprising tops marked since September 29, 2020. Also acting as the key resistance is the late 2020 high of 94.74.

Meanwhile, pullback moves will have to slip below 93.15 on a daily closing basis to recall the short-term sellers. Following that the 92.50 support confluence will be in the spotlight.

If at all the US dollar index bears conquer the 92.50 crucial support, the 92.00 round-figure and March 18 low near 91.30 will regain the market’s attention.

Overall, DXY is well set for the upward trajectory towards late 2020 highs.

DXY daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 93.35
Today Daily Change 0.06
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 93.29
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 92.06
Daily SMA50 91.17
Daily SMA100 91.05
Daily SMA200 92.53
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 93.35
Previous Daily Low 92.88
Previous Weekly High 92.92
Previous Weekly Low 91.71
Previous Monthly High 91.6
Previous Monthly Low 89.68
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 93.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 93
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 92.52
Daily Pivot Point R1 93.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 93.65
Daily Pivot Point R3 93.94

 

 

EUR/USD: 1.1700-1685 area can test bears

EUR/USD: 1.1700-1685 area can test bears

EUR/USD bears catch a breather around low marked on November 05, 2020. Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 200-day SMA favor sellers. Multiple bottoms since late-July add to the downside filters.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bears giving back ground to the bulls towards neckline resistance

GBP/USD: Bears giving back ground to the bulls towards neckline resistance

GBP/USD is carving out a slightly bullish case on the lower time frames, cutting into the bearish prospects of a downside daily extension. Meanwhile, as per the hourly chart, the right-hand shoulder was formed and gave additional conviction to the downside bias.

GBP/USD News

Cardano price forming an explosive continuation pattern

Cardano price forming an explosive continuation pattern

Cardano price catapulted 9000% from the 2020 low to 2021 high, and the momentum carried the price beyond the all-time high set in January 2018. Over the last five weeks, ADA has been shaping a pennant pattern on the weekly chart. 

Read more

How will month / quarter end affect the Dollar?

How will month / quarter end affect the Dollar?

The U.S. dollar traded sharply higher against all of the major currencies on Tuesday with the latest gains taking the greenback to fresh one year highs against the Japanese Yen and 4 month highs against the euro. 

Read more

