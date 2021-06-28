US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY justifies dragonfly Doji above 200-DMA to target 92.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • DXY consolidates the previous week’s losses, picks up bids to intraday high of late.
  • Bullish candlestick formation above the key SMA support favors buyers.
  • Late-April, early May top add to the downside filters.

US dollar index (DXY) reverses the early Asian losses, attacks intraday top near 91.85, ahead of Monday’s European session. In doing so, the greenback gauge justifies Friday’s dragonfly Doji bullish candlestick above 200-day SMA, (DMA). Also favoring the USD optimists could be the bullish MACD.

Hence, DXY buyers are well-directed towards the 92.00 threshold before challenging the monthly top near 92.40.

However, the late March tops near 92.80 may probe the US dollar index bulls before directing them to the yearly peak of 93.43.

Alternatively, a downside break of 200-DMA, around 91.45 is a green pass to the DXY sellers are a two-month-old horizontal area around 91.40, which will validate the quote’s further downside.

On a clear break of 91.40, the mid-May top near 90.90 should return to the charts.

DXY daily chart

Trend: Recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 91.87
Today Daily Change 0.05
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 91.82
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.84
Daily SMA50 90.66
Daily SMA100 91.12
Daily SMA200 91.48
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 91.88
Previous Daily Low 91.53
Previous Weekly High 92.38
Previous Weekly Low 91.51
Previous Monthly High 91.44
Previous Monthly Low 89.54
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 91.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 91.74
Daily Pivot Point S1 91.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 91.39
Daily Pivot Point S3 91.25
Daily Pivot Point R1 91.96
Daily Pivot Point R2 92.09
Daily Pivot Point R3 92.31

 

 

