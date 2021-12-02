US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY fades bounce off 100-SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • DXY struggles to extend the previous day’s rebound, eases from intraday top.
  • Sustained trading below previous support from mid-November, weekly descending trend line keep sellers hopeful.
  • 100-SMA, firmer Momentum tests further downside towards five-week-old support line.

US Dollar Index (DXY) seesaws around 96.00, following the first daily positive in five, during early Thursday. The greenback gauge fails to stretch the previous day's bounce off 100-SMA.

Adding to the bearish bias is the DXY’s sustained trading below the weekly resistance line and the previous support from November 15.

However, a clear downside break of the 100-SMA level of 95.80 becomes necessary for the quote to recall the bears targeting an upward sloping trend line from late October near 95.20.

Meanwhile, a one-week-old falling trend line surrounding 96.30 guards immediate upside of the US Dollar Index, a break of which will direct bull to the support-turned-resistance line near 96.85.

It’s worth noting that the recently flashed multi-month high near 96.95 and the 97.00 threshold act as extra filters to the north.

DXY: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 96.02
Today Daily Change -0.01
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 96.03
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 95.56
Daily SMA50 94.57
Daily SMA100 93.64
Daily SMA200 92.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 96.14
Previous Daily Low 95.67
Previous Weekly High 96.94
Previous Weekly Low 95.99
Previous Monthly High 96.94
Previous Monthly Low 93.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 95.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 95.85
Daily Pivot Point S1 95.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 95.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 95.29
Daily Pivot Point R1 96.22
Daily Pivot Point R2 96.41
Daily Pivot Point R3 96.69

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD defends 1.1300 even as yields refresh 10-week low

EUR/USD defends 1.1300 even as yields refresh 10-week low

EUR/USD remains sidelined near 1.1320 during early Thursday morning in Asia, following a mildly negative daily performance. The currency major’s latest moves disagree with the fall in the US Treasury yields and the market sentiment.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bulls testing critical resistance in bearish environment

GBP/USD: Bulls testing critical resistance in bearish environment

GBP/USD bulls are climbing towards a 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the lastest bearish hourly impulse. The price is meeting a meanwhile resistance that could see the correction phase-out and lead to a downside continuation. The resistance area is reinforced by a 23.6% Fibonacci level as well. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: 200-DMA tests the bulls despite softer yields, RSI divergence

Gold: 200-DMA tests the bulls despite softer yields, RSI divergence

Gold defends short-term key support despite multiple failures to cross the 200-DMA, easing to $1,780 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal snapped a two-day downtrend the previous day amid the US dollar pullback and softer yields.

Gold News

Dogecoin to outperform Shiba Inu with a 60% breakout

Dogecoin to outperform Shiba Inu with a 60% breakout

Dogecoin price action has certainly been a disappointment for the Dogearmy. Dogecoin lost nearly 34% of its value in November, which is likely to change very soon. Short-sellers fail to capitalize on setting off a capitulation move.

Read more

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you? 

Subscribe now!

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures