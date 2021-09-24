US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY defends 93.00 as bears flirt with monthly support

- DXY holds lower ground after the biggest daily slump in a month.
- Previous resistance from early September restricts immediate downside.
- Convergence of 200-SMA, three-week-old rising trend line becomes the key.
US Dollar Index (DXY) bears take a breather around 93.10, picks up bids of late, amid the early Friday.
The greenback gauge dropped the most since late August the previous day but couldn’t conquer the resistance-turned-support line from September 01, which in turn triggers the quote’s latest corrective pullback.
However, the recovery moves remain doubtful unless crossing a five-week-old horizontal area surrounding 93.50. Also acting as an upside filter is the yearly high close to 93.72.
Should the DXY buyers manage to cross the 93.72 resistance, the odds of witnessing a rally towards the November 2020 peak near 94.30 can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the immediate support line, near 93.00, will direct US Dollar Index towards a confluence of 200-SMA and an ascending trend line from September 03, near 92.80.
It’s worth noting that DXY’s sustained weakness past 92.80 won’t hesitate to refresh the monthly low of 91.94.
DXY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Corrective pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.11
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|93.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.72
|Daily SMA50
|92.73
|Daily SMA100
|91.89
|Daily SMA200
|91.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.53
|Previous Daily Low
|92.98
|Previous Weekly High
|93.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.32
|Previous Monthly High
|93.73
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|92.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
