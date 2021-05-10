US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY bounces off 10-week low towards previous hurdle

- DXY consolidates the heaviest drop in six months.
- Sustained break of the key support line, now resistance, joins bearish MACD to favor sellers.
- April low adds to the immediate upside hurdle, February’s bottom stays on seller’s radar.
Having recently dropped to the fresh low since February 26, the US dollar index (DXY) picks up bids to 90.23 amid Monday’s Asian session trading. In doing so, the greenback gauge snaps a three-day downtrend.
However, bearish MACD and Friday’s break of an ascending support line from January 06 keeps DXY sellers hopeful.
While the 90.00 threshold acts as immediate support, February’s low of 89.68 becomes the key for the US dollar sellers as a break of which may not hesitate to challenge the yearly bottom surrounding 89.20.
Alternatively, a clear upside break of the previous support line near 90.35 needs to cross April’s trough of 90.42 before convincing short-term buyers.
Though, the 91.00 threshold, a 21-day SMA level near 91.00 and a downward sloping trend line from March 31 close to 91.20 may challenge the DXY’s further upside.
DXY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|90.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.16
|Daily SMA50
|91.74
|Daily SMA100
|91.06
|Daily SMA200
|91.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.96
|Previous Daily Low
|90.19
|Previous Weekly High
|91.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.19
|Previous Monthly High
|93.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|89.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|89.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|89.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|90.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: EU vaccine deal helps extend US NFP-led run-up to fresh multi-day top towards 1.2200
EUR/USD begins the week with an uptick to refresh highest levels since February 26, wobbles around the top of late. EU battles for more vaccines as jab jitters disappoint the bloc members, Brexit, sluggish data add to the fears. DXY marked the biggest daily losses in six months after NFP debacle.
GBP/USD flirts with three-week high near 1.4000 as Scottish elections, Brexit test buyers
GBP/USD needs strong push to keep Friday’s biggest jump since April 19, trying to stay positive of late. Nicola Sturgeon wins Scottish election but SNP needs majority for second referendum. Exporters from UK freeports face tariffs to 23 countries following fresh post-Brexit trade agreements.
Dogecoin: Defending 21-DMA is critical for DOGE after Musk calls it a ‘hustle’
The selling pressure in the Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) remains unabated for the second straight day on Sunday, as the corrective mode from all-time highs of $0.7605 remains intact. DOGE bulls remain hopeful as 21-DMA support holds, with RSI still bullish.
EUR/USD: EU vaccine deal helps extend US NFP-led run-up to fresh multi-day top towards 1.2200
EUR/USD begins the week with an uptick to refresh highest levels since February 26, wobbles around the top of late. EU battles for more vaccines as jab jitters disappoint the bloc members, Brexit, sluggish data add to the fears. DXY marked the biggest daily losses in six months after NFP debacle.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq: Can the Fed pump anymore after weak jobs report
Well, that was an interesting jobs report. Not too many people were forecasting that one. Just in case you missed it NFP were forecast to come in around the 1 million jobs gained but instead the US only added 266k.