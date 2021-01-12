US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Downside pressure alleviated above 91.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY’s recovery run out of steam around 90.70 on Monday.
  • Further upside should meet the next hurdle at the 91.00 area.

After bottoming out in fresh lows near 89.20 earlier in the new year, the dollar managed to regain moderate buying attention and lifted the index to the vicinity of 90.70 on Monday.

Despite the ongoing rebound, the prospect for the greenback remains fragile, with further losses still seen challenging the 89.00 support ahead of the March 2018 low at 88.94.

If the bullish attempt becomes more sustainable, then there is the chance of DXY to move to the weekly high in the 91.00 region (December 21). Above this level, the prevailing downside pressure is expected to mitigate somewhat.

In the longer run, as long as DXY trades below the 200-day SMA, today at 94.65, the negative view is forecast to prevail.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 90.41
Today Daily Change 31
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 90.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.06
Daily SMA50 91.22
Daily SMA100 92.28
Daily SMA200 94.7
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 90.73
Previous Daily Low 90.27
Previous Weekly High 90.25
Previous Weekly Low 89.21
Previous Monthly High 92.02
Previous Monthly Low 89.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 90.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 90.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 90.06
Daily Pivot Point S3 89.84
Daily Pivot Point R1 90.76
Daily Pivot Point R2 90.98
Daily Pivot Point R3 91.22

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD jumps to 1.3600 as Bailey calls negative rates controversial

GBP/USD jumps to 1.3600 as Bailey calls negative rates controversial

GBP/USD trades close to 1.3600 after BOE's Bailey downplayed negative rate expectations, by calling it a controversial issue. The cable also remains buoyed by an increase in the UK's vaccination campaign and tentative signs of the disease peaking in London. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD edges up as markets stabilize

EUR/USD edges up as markets stabilize

EUR/USD has bounced from the lows and is hovering around 1.2150 amid calmer markets. US yields remain elevated as the Fed mulls tapering bond buying. Coronavirus developments are eyed.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region

XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region

A subdued USD demand assisted gold to gain traction and move away from one-month lows. Rallying US bond yields, underlying bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any strong move up.

Gold news

Bitcoin 15% upswing beckons, as the crypto market stabilizes

Bitcoin 15% upswing beckons, as the crypto market stabilizes

Investors in the cryptocurrency market are keen on buying the dip following the bearish waves on Monday. Bitcoin tested support at $30,000 but has recovered above $35,000.

Read more

US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50

US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50

The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have met some important resistance in the 90.70 region at the beginning of the week.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures