US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Door open for a visit to 100.00

DXY continues to correct lower after failing just below 103.00.

The continuation of the leg lower could extend to the 100.00 mark.

DXY remains on the defensive and keeps fading the move to the boundaries of the 103.00 mark, or 3-year highs, recorded earlier in the week.

The index is already flirting with the Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 drop) in the mid-100.00s and further decline is expected to test the psychological triple-mark support.

Despite the corrective downside and looking at the broader picture, the positive outlook in the buck remains unchanged as long as the 200-day SMA, today’s at just below 98.00, underpins.

