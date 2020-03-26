US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Door open for a visit to 100.00

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY continues to correct lower after failing just below 103.00.
  • The continuation of the leg lower could extend to the 100.00 mark.

DXY remains on the defensive and keeps fading the move to the boundaries of the 103.00 mark, or 3-year highs, recorded earlier in the week.

The index is already flirting with the Fibo retracement (of the 2017-2018 drop) in the mid-100.00s and further decline is expected to test the psychological triple-mark support.

Despite the corrective downside and looking at the broader picture, the positive outlook in the buck remains unchanged as long as the 200-day SMA, today’s at just below 98.00, underpins.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 100.39
Today Daily Change 68
Today Daily Change % -0.55
Today daily open 100.95
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.7
Daily SMA50 98.55
Daily SMA100 98.07
Daily SMA200 97.98
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 101.91
Previous Daily Low 100.84
Previous Weekly High 103
Previous Weekly Low 97.45
Previous Monthly High 99.91
Previous Monthly Low 97.44
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 101.25
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 101.5
Daily Pivot Point S1 100.56
Daily Pivot Point S2 100.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 101.63
Daily Pivot Point R2 102.3
Daily Pivot Point R3 102.7

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD trades around 1.19 ahead of the BOE, after UK retail sales

GBP/USD trades around 1.19 ahead of the BOE, after UK retail sales

GBP/USD is trading around 1.19 as the market mood is mixed. The BOE is set to leave rates unchanged and investor eye US jobless claims. UK Retail Sales dropped by 0.3% in February, worse than expected.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD holds above 1.09 on relative market calm, ahead of critical US data

EUR/USD holds above 1.09 on relative market calm, ahead of critical US data

EUR/USD has edged above 1.09 after the US Senate passed the stimulus bill to counter coronavirus, which has taken the lives of over 20,000 people. US jobless claims are set to be in the millions. German GfK consumer confidence plunged to 2.7 and EU leaders speak later.

EUR/USD News

US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Recessionary timelines

US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Recessionary timelines

Initial Jobless Claims expected to be the highest in the series 53 year history. Estimates for initial jobless benefits range from 1 million to 4 million. Previous highs were 695,000 in October 1982 and 665,000 in March 2009.

Read more

Gold trades with modest losses, just above $1600 mark

Gold trades with modest losses, just above $1600 mark

Gold edged lower for the second straight session on Thursday, with bears awaiting a sustained break below the $1600 round-figure mark.

Gold News

US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Recessionary timelines

US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Recessionary timelines

Initial Jobless Claims expected to be the highest in the series 53 year history. Estimates for initial jobless benefits range from 1 million to 4 million. Previous highs were 695,000 in October 1982 and 665,000 in March 2009.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures