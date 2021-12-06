US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bulls step back from 200-HMA above 96.00

- DXY prints four-day uptrend, eases from intraday high.
- Firmer RSI favors bulls, weekly resistance line adds to the upside filters.
- Sellers await break of the immediate rising trend line.
US Dollar Index (DXY) pares intraday gains, the fourth in a row, around 96.25 during early Monday. In doing so, the greenback gauge battles 200-HMA to extend the previous week’s rebound.
Considering the firmer RSI line, not overbought, coupled with the sustained move beyond a one-week-old ascending support line, the US Dollar Index is likely to overcome the immediate hurdle around 96.30.
However, a descending trend line from November 24, near 96.40, challenges the DXY bulls.
Should the quote rises past 96.40, the November-end high around 96.65 will precede the previous month’s peak, also the highest level since mid-2020, close to the 97.00 threshold to challenge the greenback bulls.
Meanwhile, pullback moves remain elusive until staying beyond the nearby support line, around 96.00 at the latest.
In a case where the DXY bears remain dominant past 96.00, the latest swing low near 95.55 and the September 2020 peak of 94.75 will be in focus.
DXY: Hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|96.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|95.75
|Daily SMA50
|94.68
|Daily SMA100
|93.71
|Daily SMA200
|92.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|96.45
|Previous Daily Low
|95.95
|Previous Weekly High
|96.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.55
|Previous Monthly High
|96.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|93.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|96.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|95.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|96.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|96.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|96.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ignores heavy yields around 1.1300, US inflation, Omicron in focus
EUR/USD fades Friday’s bounce off 1.1266, easing back to 1.1300 amid the initial Asian session on Monday. The major currency pair snapped a two-day downtrend to post mild gains the previous day amid softer-than-expected US NFP.
GBP/USD: Bears stepping with eyes on 1.32 the figure
GBP/USD was pressured throughout the month of Novermber and there remains a focus on the downside as the DXY firms in the open taking out hourly resistance. The pound has made a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and printed a tweezer top on the hourly chart. The price is breakin gthe trendline support and testing the horizontal support at the time of writing.
Gold bulls step on the gas in Asia
Gold is rising due to the inflation risks that the federal Reserve have clearly highlighted in recent rhetoric, switching from being on the fence to possibly taking action as soon as December. In Asia, the price of XAU/USD has rallied from a low of $1,780.88 to a high of $1,786.65 so far.
Shiba Inu below capitulation zone, SHIBA at risk of returning to $0.000030
Shiba Inu price, like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, has struggled since the flash-crash on early Saturday. While traders were able to rally SHIBA 25% above the Saturday lows, selling pressure resumed on Sunday.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?