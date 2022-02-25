US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Bullish view remains intact above 95.50

- DXY comes under some pressure around the 97.00 level.
- Further upside could retest the 2022 high at 97.73.
DXY fades Thursday’s climb to new cycle tops in the 97.70/75 band and returns to the 97.00 neighbourhood at the end of the week.
Bets for the continuation of the upside remain on the rise in the near term, with the next barrier at the 2022 high at 97.73 (February 24) just ahead of the 97.80 level (June 30 2020 high).
The short-term constructive stance remains supported by the 5-month line, today near 95.50, while the outlook for the dollar is seen as positive above the 200-day SMA at 93.89 in the longer run.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|96.87
|Today Daily Change
|45
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|97.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|96.04
|Daily SMA50
|95.99
|Daily SMA100
|95.54
|Daily SMA200
|93.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|97.74
|Previous Daily Low
|96.19
|Previous Weekly High
|96.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.68
|Previous Monthly High
|97.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|94.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|97.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|96.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|95.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|94.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|97.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|99.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 as Russia-Ukraine tensions mount
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1200, as the US dollar catches a fresh bid in a renewed risk-aversion wave. Reports that Russia is closing in on Kyiv is spooking markets. US inflation and Biden-NATO meeting eyed.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
Gold relatively calm in the $1900 area as US data eyed, Russia/Ukraine war rumbles on
Gold traders are taking a breather on Friday after Thursday’s big moves, with prices near flat in the $1900 area. Focus remains on the Russia/Ukraine war as fighting intensifies and the West mulls further sanctions. Upcoming US data will also be closely watched for any implications for Fed tightening expectations.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well.