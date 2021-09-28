US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Attention shifts to 94.00 and beyond

- DXY picks up further pace and challenges 2021 highs.
- The surpass of 2021 peaks should expose 94.00.
DXY pushes higher and trades closer to the YTD highs past the 93.70 level.
Further upside faces immediate hurdle at the 2021 top at 93.72 while the breakout of this level should put the round level at 94.00 on the radar ahead of the November 2020 high at 94.30.
In the meantime, and looking at the broader scenario, the constructive stance on the dollar is seen unchanged while above the 200-day SMA, today at 91.51.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|93.64
|Today Daily Change
|29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|93.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.79
|Daily SMA50
|92.75
|Daily SMA100
|91.95
|Daily SMA200
|91.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.49
|Previous Daily Low
|93.21
|Previous Weekly High
|93.53
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.98
|Previous Monthly High
|93.73
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.82
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to five-week low on rising US yields, energy crisis
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.17, hitting the lowest since August 20 as Europe struggles with soaring gas prices and China suffers power cuts. Fed Chair Powell is set to testify and comment about the bank's recent taper signal. US Consumer Confidence is also eyed.
GBP/USD plunges to 1.36 on stronger dollar, energy crisis
GBP/USD has dipped under 1.36, the lowest in 10 weeks. Markets are in a sour mood as China suffers from power outages. The British army is on standby to mitigate fuel shortages. The pound ignores the hawkish comments from BOE Governor Bailey.
XAU/USD eyes $1730 and $1727 as next downside targets
Gold is off the lows but remains vulnerable amid the underlying narrative the Fed could announce a sooner-than-expected rate hike, as the TIPS market has also started pricing in higher future inflation.
Crypto markets prepare for a bullish October
Bitcoin price shows signs of bullish breakout as it traverses a falling wedge. Ethereum price also displays an optimistic outlook as it forms a descending parallel channel.
Why is Apple stock falling?
Apple stock (AAPL) took the rise in bond yields poorly on Monday as tech stocks and the Nasdaq suffered disproportionally. The Nasdaq closed the worst performing index of the day -0.81% while the Dow was actually positive and the S&P 500 lost just over a quarter of a percent.