US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A test of the 200-day SMA gathers traction

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY extends the leg lower to the 98.00 area, 3-week lows.
  • The key 200-day SMA at 97.83 is the next key target on the downside.

DXY remains on the defensive so far this week, extending the pullback further to sub-99.00 levels after failing to test the 100.00 mark during last week.

After breaking below some interim supports at Fibo retracements, the index appears to have met decent contention around the 98.00 neighboourhood.

If the selling impetus picks up extra pace, a near-term visit to the 200-day SMA near 97.80 should look increasingly likely.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.33
Today Daily Change 50
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 98.42
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.84
Daily SMA50 97.96
Daily SMA100 97.88
Daily SMA200 97.85
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.14
Previous Daily Low 98.36
Previous Weekly High 99.91
Previous Weekly Low 99.04
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.84
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.14
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.86
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.7

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD turns below 1.10 as market mood eases

EUR/USD turns below 1.10 as market mood eases

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.10 as the market mood improves. Earlier, it hit three-week highs as the stock market crash and rush into bonds is raising the chances of the US Fed cutting rates. Further coronavirus headlines are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured amid Brexit rhetoric, coronavirus headlines

GBP/USD remains pressured amid Brexit rhetoric, coronavirus headlines

GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, close to the 2020 lows as concerns about a no-trade-deal Brexit are weighing on the pound. Coronavirus-linked USD weakness is minimal in this pair.

GBP/USD News

Crypto summer will be back in the next spring

Crypto summer will be back in the next spring

The attention of the financial world is right now on the equity segment. The force with which prices are moving down is extraordinary, with terrifying technical details such as a close below 3000 points on the S&P 500… 100 points down!

Read more

WTI erodes over 4% amid coronavirus rout, $44.35 closer

WTI erodes over 4% amid coronavirus rout, $44.35 closer

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) remains deep in the red zone so far this Friday, having hit the weakest level in 13 months at $44.97 in the last hour.

Oil News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures