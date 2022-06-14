- The DXY is expected to extend its gains on expectations of an extreme hawkish stance by the Fed.
- A 75 bps rate hike expectation has backed the DXY for refreshing its 19-year high at 105.29.
- Higher US NFP has provided more room for the Fed to tighten its policy.
The US dollar index (DXY) is auctioning in a narrow range of 105.13-105.29 in the Asian session as the entire investing community is focusing on the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed). Considering the galloping inflation and the upbeat US labor market, a rate hike by at least 50basis points (bps) looks imminent. Therefore, the market participants are pouring liquidity into the DXY, which has elevated the asset above 105.00 comfortably.
Refreshes 19-year high at 105.29 on higher bets over a 75 bps rate hike
The asset has refreshed its 19-year high at 105.29 on advancing odds of a 75 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Fed. Observing the dictations from the testimonies by Fed chair Jerome Powell, a rate hike by 75 bps is not into consideration, however current price pressures are needed to be tamed quickly and higher NFP provides more liberty to the Fed for policy tightening. The DXY is expected to extend its four-day winning streak by overstepping Monday’s high at 105.29.
Key events this week: Producer Price Index (PPI), Retail Sales, Building permits, Initial Jobless Claims.
Major events this week: Fed interest rate decision, Eurogroup meeting, Swiss National Bank (SNB) interest rate decision, Bank of England (BOE) interest rate, Bank of Japan (BOJ) rate decision.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.13
|Today Daily Change
|-0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|105.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.6
|Daily SMA50
|102.23
|Daily SMA100
|99.77
|Daily SMA200
|97.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.28
|Previous Daily Low
|104.41
|Previous Weekly High
|104.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.85
|Previous Monthly High
|105.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.8
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls moving in eye a deep correction to 0.6980
AUD/USD is meeting a 23.6% Fibonacci in a correction of 4-hour supply. There is the possibility that the price stalls considering the prospects of deeper mitigation to 0.6890.
EUR/USD sees a dead cat bounce around 1.0400, downside remains favored ahead of Fed policy
The EUR/USD pair is minutely bided around 1.0400 after a perpendicular downside move from the crucial resistance of 1.0650. The downside pressure is expected to force the asset to recapture its five-year low at 1.0389.
Gold smashed down as the US dollar soars to fresh cycle highs
Gold gets trashed as the US dollar rallies to fresh bull cycle highs. The Fed is causing angst in the financial markets, expected to hike by at least 50bps this week. The DXY index has moved as high as 105.285, the highest level since December 2002.
Ethereum revisits historical indicator low last touched in 2019 at $120
ETH price revisits historical RSI low, which commenced the 2019-2021 bull run. Ethereum price has impulsively fallen, and detecting a conventional reversal signal will be challenging.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!